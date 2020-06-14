WWE Backlash 2020: Edge vs Randy Orton - Everything You Need to Know About ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’

In the run up to one of WWE’s most exciting PPVS – WWE Backlash – there is a lot of chatter about what is said to be ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ between Randy Orton and Edge.

At WrestleMania 36, Edge and Randy Orton viciously brawled throughout the WWE Performance Center, pushing past the limits of most mortal competitors until The Rated-R Superstar delivered the decisive blow. Even The Viper admitted that the better man won that night but with one major caveat: that the better wrestler didn’t. Orton laid down a challenge for a true test of grappling skills in what he coined The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever, but Raw went off the air before Edge could respond. The following week, The Rated R-Superstar emphatically accepted the proposal and was ready to make history with a win. Will the pair author The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever? And can either put a definitive end to this personal and heated rivalry?

WWE BACKLASH 2020 is an upcoming professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network event, produced by WWE for their Raw and SmackDown brand divisions. This year, it is scheduled to take place on June 14, 2020 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. It will be the fifteenth event in the Backlash chronology and the first Backlash since 2018.

To better understand what’s in store for us, let’s take a closer look at the history of Randy Orton vs Edge to find out exactly what makes this, ‘THE GREATEST WRESTLING MATCH EVER’.

The matches that have been confirmed thus far are as follows:

Edge vs Randy Orton

Drew McIntyre (champion) vs Bobby Lashley for WWE Championship

Braun Strowman (champion) vs The Miz & John Morrison for Universal Championship

Asuka (champion) vs Nia Jax for Raw Women’s Championship

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. The IIconics – Women’s Tag Team Title Triple Threat Match

Apollo Crews vs. Andrade – United States Championship Match

WWE Backlash 2020 will be streaming live on the WWE Network. The WWE Network can be used to watch this event across all streaming devices through the WWE App on mobiles, tablets, Smart TVs and consoles.

You can also tune into the WWE BACKLASH 2020 on TV on Monday June 15th 2020 at 4:30 AM IST on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 Channels.