WWE Backlash 2020: Full Match Card, When and Where to Watch on TV and Live Streaming

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) are all set to run their latest special event in the form of WWE Backlash. This will be the second PPV event they have held post WrestleMania 36, with WWE Money in the Bank preceding this event.

WWE Backlash 2020 is set to be headlined by a WrestleMania 36 rematch between Edge and Randy Orton in a match that is being dubbed 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'.

So far besides that match, there have been three confirmed title matches and a few more are expected to be added by the time WWE SmackDown airs later this week.

When will WWE Backlash 2020 be held?

WWE Backlash will be held on Sunday, June 14th 2020. The PPV will begin 7pm ET or 4:30 AM IST on Monday (15th June 2020).

Where will WWE Backlash 2020 be held?

WWE Backlash 2020 will be held in the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Where can one watch WWE Backlash live on TV and streaming?

WWE Backlash 2020 will be streamed live on the WWE Network. The WWE Network can be used to watch this event across all streaming devices through the WWE App on mobiles, tablets, Smart TVs and consoles.

If you are in India, you can also watch the Backlash 2020 on TV in India on Monday, June 15th 2020 at 4:30 AM IST exclusively on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 Channels.

What is the match card for WWE Backlash 2020?

The matches that have been confirmed thus far are as follows:

Edge vs Randy Orton

Drew McIntyre (champion) vs Bobby Lashley for WWE Championship

Braun Strowman (champion) vs The Miz & John Morrison for Universal Championship

Asuka (champion) vs Nia Jax for Raw Women’s Championship