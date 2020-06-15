WWE Backlash Full Results, Highlights: Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman Retain Titles; Randy Orton Beats Edge in ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match’

Edge and Randy Orton delivered in what was dubbed as ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match’ in the main event of WWE Backlash at the Performance Center, Florida. While the two veterans had the best match of the card and possibly one of the best of the year so far, Edge suffered torn triceps during the tapings on June 7.

Drew McIntye and his challenger Bobby Lashley put on a solid match, while Strowman, John Morrison and The Miz too entertained, but the second-best match of the card was Shaemus vs Jeff Hardy – a strong to-and-fro battle, hyping up the feud more. However, the RAW Women’s Championship match between Nia Jax and Asuka turned out to be a drag, while the Triple Threat Match for the Women's Tag Team Championship, as nothing but a routine affair.

The Viking Raider, vying for the RAW tag team championship against the Street Profit were wasted on the card in a backstage brawl. Apollo Crews, and Andrade opened the show with a decent match with Kevin Owens involved in an interference.

WWE Backlash Full Results

Apollo Crews defeated Andrade by pinfall to retain the United States Championship.



With a little help from Kevin Owens, Apollo Crews thwarted both Andrade and Angel Garza to remain United States Champion. Owens took a ringside seat for the seesaw battle, joining the commentary team before the bout. Crews fought out of Andrade’s hammerlock DDT attempt to hit a powerslam, standing moonsault and standing shooting star press all in succession, but Garza distracted the referee from counting the champion’s pinfall attempt. Triple Threat Match: Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross and The IIconics by pinfall to retain the Women's Tag Team Championship

Bayley & Sasha Banks’ reign as Women’s Tag Team Champions nearly came to an end several times during a chaotic Triple Threat Tag Team Match, but they used their veteran ring savvy to hold onto the gold.

Sheamus defeated Jeff Hardy by pinfall



Jeff Hardy hit a 250-pound speedbump on his comeback road at WWE Backlash, as Sheamus knocked off The Charismatic Enigma in an ultra-personal encounter. Asuka and Nia Jax fought to a draw by a double count-out

Asuka turned in a gritty performance against Nia Jax at WWE Backlash, but The Irresistible Force may have a claim to another opportunity at the Raw Women’s Championship following a double count-out.

Handicap Match: Braun Strowman defeated The Miz and John Morrison by pinfall to retain the Universal Championship.



Braun Strowman’s dominant run as Universal Champion continues, as a costly mistake by The Miz prevented the Dirt Sheet Duo from dethroning The Monster Among Men at WWE Backlash Drew McIntyre defeated Bobby Lashley by pinfall to retain the WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre delivered what may have been his gutsiest showing as WWE Champion at WWE Backlash to preserve his reign against a determined Bobby Lashley.

The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders had a backstage brawl instead of a match



While The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders didn’t wage a war in the ring for the Raw Tag Team Titles as expected, they did treat the WWE Universe to a surreal brawl at WWE Backlash. Randy Orton defeated Edge by pinfall

After proclaiming to be the superior wrestler, Randy Orton proved he was right — albeit thanks to questionable methods — by defeating Edge in what may have been The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at WWE Backlash.