WWE: Brock Lesnar Looks Unrecognizable in New Photos | See Pics

WWE superstar Brock Lesnar’s new photographs have surfaced online and ‘The Beast’ looks unrecognizable. Lesnar, 44, had recently joined a culinary show on YouTube where he was seen having a go at butchery and was spotted with a new look. Seth and Scott Perkins, also known as the ‘Bearded Butchers’ posted a few photographs on Twitter with Lesnar, where the Beast Incarnate was seen with a beard and a ponytail. In December last year, Lesnar was spotted with a full grown beard, but now just has a goatee and surprisingly rocking a new ponytail as to the short army haircut Lesnar generally has.

Here are some of the images of Lesnar which were posted online.

Brock Lesnar joins the Bearded Butchers! The bonds of butchering are what brought the Beast to spend a few days honing his butchering skills as we showcased techniques and tricks for this Viking. Full video coming to YouTube so stay tuned!!! @HeymanHustle #brocklesnar #ufc #wwe pic.twitter.com/A485mPXcC1 — BeardedButcherBlend (@_Beardedbutcher) July 12, 2021

Fans all over are also in utter shock on seeing Lesnar sporting an entirely new look.

Recent images of Brock Lesnar, I never thought I’d see Brock with long hair 2021 has peaked. pic.twitter.com/a0fdLp3fp7 — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) July 12, 2021

Brock Lesnar has turned into a character from Tekken and I couldn't be happier about it. pic.twitter.com/svGWVhjnp5 — Simon Miller (@SimonMiller316) July 12, 2021

Brock Lesnar when he eventually returns to WWE: pic.twitter.com/QsvQiDVGjC — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) July 12, 2021

Brock Lesnar returning as Mordecai pic.twitter.com/r9yf9MuhFX — AEW ゴッドファーザー (@AEWRetweeting) July 12, 2021

Lesnar last made an appearance in WWE was in Wrestlemania 36, where he lost his WWE Universal Title to Drew McIntyre. Since then, Lesnar has not been seen in the ring, however, his advocate, Paul Heyman sparked rumours of Lesnar’s return by posting a picture of Lesnar, himself and Roman Reigns on his Facebook.

The picture is from Wrestlemania 31, where Lesnar is standing tall over a beaten Reigns. The picture fueled rumours of Lesnar’s return, possibily for WWE’s Summerslam, however, there is no news or indication whether The Beast will return any time soon.

It was reported by Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast that WWE had plans to bring back Lesnar to face Bobby Lashley for the WWE Universal title in Summerslam, but due to creative issues, matters could not be worked out. Time will tell when The Beast is ready for a return to the ring.

Other than Lesnar, WWE’s megastar John Cena was also reportedly linked with a match in Summerslam against WWE Champion Roman Reigns. Unfortunately for excited fans, Cena may not be able to commit to the event as the 16-time WWE champion may have recently signed for a new film. There is no official confirmation yet from both sides.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here