WWE Extreme Rules 2020: When and Where to Watch in India; Full Matchcard and Timings in IST, Live Telecast

The WWE Extreme Rules 2020 is just a few days away. The high-octane clashes will be held at the WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida, United States of America (USA). All the matches are expected to be nail-biter and fans can't wait to see their favourite wrestling superstar step into the ring.

So ahead of the WWE Extreme Rules 2020, here is all you need to know about the matches.

When and Where to watch WWE Extreme Rules 2020 on Television in India?

All wrestling fans in India will be able to catch all the action live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD in English and Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi in India. The kick off time for WWE Extreme Rules 2020 is 3:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to watch WWE Extreme Rules 2020 Live Streaming?

The WWE Extreme Rules 2020 will be hosted at the WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida, United States of America (USA). All fans who want to watch the match online can live stream it on Song Liv.

WWE Extreme Rules 2020 Full Match Card -

Asuka vs. Sasha Banks (Raw Women's Championship match)

Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins (Eye for an Eye match)

Apollo Crews vs. MVP (WWE United States Championship match)

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus (Bar Fight match)

Bayley vs. Nikki Cross (SmackDown Women's Championship match)

Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt (Wyatt Swamp Fight, non-title match)

Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler (WWE Championship match)