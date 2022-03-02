WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Tag Team Showdowns And a Huge Title Match Announced For WrestleMania Week

The March 1 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 kicked off with a first-time-ever tag team showdown. The Dirty Dawgs duo of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode took on a unique pairing of Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa in the first of the tag team contests. Elsewhere on the show, LA Knight and Grayson Waller agree to a Last Man Standing match scheduled next week.

NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes accepted a match against Pete Dunne. Whereas, Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo battled Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta in a Women’s Dusty Classic and much more.

Here is a recap of events at WWE NXT 2.0, March 1

Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker vs The Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode): Ciampa and Brekker came out first and attacked their opponents before the match but Ziggler soon took over and was able to wear down the NXT champion. The Dirty Dawgs continued to taunt their opponents before Ciampa got the tag and hit the Fairy Tale Ending on Ziggler for the win.

In the first highlight of the show, LA Knight played on Grayson Waller’s ego until he agreed to face him in a Last Man Standing fight at NXT Roadblock next week.

Women’s Dusty Classic – Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo vs Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta: Kai and Choo displayed unique tag-team chemistry as they downed Pirotta with a combined Vader Bomb before finishing off with a double stomp for a win.

Lash Legend vs Amari Miller: A backstage fall-out led to this women’s singles fight which Legend won easily after hitting a fireman’s carry slam for the win.

Gunther vs Solo Sikoa: Gunther got the sleeper hold before hitting a pair of powerbombs to end Sikoa’s winning streak.

Harland (w/ Joe Gacy) vs Draco Anthony: A series of forearms, head smashes and a side suplex gave Harland an easy win. After the match Harland awkwardly hugged Anthony as Gacy smiled from the ring side.

Women’s Dusty Classic – Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade vs Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon: In another first round match in the 2022 NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, Gonzalez clubbed Feroz with a Chingona Bomb before tagging in Jade who hit a splash dive for the win.

Von Wagner (w/ Robert Stone) vs Andre Chase (w/ Bodhi Hayward): Chase looked surprisingly effective against Wagner, however, a distraction from Robert Stone allowed Wagner to plant Chase with a clothesline before ending him with a swinging slam for the win.

NXT North American Championship – Carmelo Hayes (C) vs. Pete Dunne: Both superstars responded equally in this heavyweight fight. Trick Williams interrupted and got his fingers snapped by Dunne but that momentary lapse allowed Hayes to knock him off the ropes and deliver a leg drop to retain the North American Championship. After the match, Hayes announced he would defend his title in a ladder match at NXT Stand & Deliver.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.