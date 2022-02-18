WWE NXT 2.0: Three Championship Matches, Weaponised Cage Fight Headline Vengeance Day Special

WWE NXT 2.0 presented the Vengeance Day Specials this week where a trio of Championship matches set the stage for fresh match-ups on the road to the next NXT TakeOver. An NXT Championship match between Bron Brekker vs Santos Escobatr served as the main event of the night. Carmelo Hayes defended his North American title against Cameron Grimes, while Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta challenged Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) for the Women’s Tag Team titles in the other title clashes. Elsewhere on the show, a Weaponised Steel Cage Match summed up the ongoing rivalry between Pete Dunne and Tony D’Angelo. Plus, the Men’s Dusty Cup Finale match witnessed MSK take on The Creed Brothers and much more.

Here’s all the results and highlights from the Vengeance Day Specials episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

Weaponised Steel Cage match – Pete Dunne vs Tony D’Angelo: In the opening contest of the night Dunne defeated D’Angelo which took place under the Weaponized Steel Cage Match stipulation. With several weapons at their disposal, Dunne smacked his opponent in the gut with a crowbar and then followed it with a second Bitter End for the win.

NXT Women’s Tag Championships – Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose (C) w/Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) vs Indie Hartwell and Persia Pirotta: In another title clash, Toxic Attraction defeated their opponents by pinfall to retain the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships. The Champion kept Pirotta engaged, while the pair of Dolin and Jayne double-teamed on Indi with a High-Low move for the pin.

LA Knight’s promo was interrupted by Grayson Waller, who had two police officers with him. His bodyguard Sanga tried to attack Knight but he was sent out of the ring. Moments later LA Knight tore up the contract and announced that he will be facing Waller in a singles contest on next week’s episode of NXT 2.0.

NXT North American Championship – Carmelo Hayes (C) vs Cameron Grimes: The reigning champion capitalised on Trick Williams’ distraction and hit the big flying leg drop to retain the NXT North American Championship.

In another promo segment Tommaso Ciampa said that Raw Superstar Dolph Ziggler has mistaken his loyalty for fear. He sent a message to Ziggler by throwing off a chair.

Dusty Tag Team Classic Final – The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed & Julius Creed, w/ Malcolm Bivens) vs MSK (Nash Carter & Wes Lee): The Creed duo defeated MSK to win the 2022 men’s Dusty Tag Team Classic. Brutus earlier broke a double foot stomp, while Julius caught Carter diving and slammed him with a low running clothesline for a pinfall victory.

NXT Championship – Bron Breakker (C) vs Santos Escobar (w/ Legado Del Fantasma): After Escobar got a nearfall, Brekker began to make a comeback, but Dolph Ziggler attacked him. Ciampa ran out to make the save, the two fought outside the ring, while the champion hit a big Spear takedown to retain his title.

