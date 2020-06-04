WWE NXT, June 3, Full Results and Highlights: El Hijo del Fantasma Wins Championship, Drake Maverick Earns a Contract

Drake Maverick came up one win shy of capturing the NXT Cruiserweight Championship against El Hijo del Fantasma, but he was awarded with a contract by Triple H. Elsewhere, Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae resorted to dastardly tactics for a Mixed Tag Team victory over Keith Lee & Mia Yim, and Breezango returned in triumphant fashion to earn an NXT Tag Team Title opportunity.

Mia Yim and Candice LeRae fought to a double count-out

The recent war of words between Mia Yim and Candice LeRae is anything but settled. The action spilled to the outside with both women too fixated on exchanging blows to answer the referee's count of 10. Tegan Nox, and later Dakota Kai, Raquel González and Shotzi Blackheart were on the scene as well, and the situation devolved into an all-out melee.

Also joining the action were LeRae and Yim's significant others — and NXT TakeOver: In Your House opponents — Johnny Gargano and Keith Lee. General Manager William Regal ordered that a Mixed Tag Team Match start immediately.

Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae def. Mia Yim & Keith Lee in a Mixed Tag Team Match

The Johnny Gargano Way continues to be suspect as Gargano resorted to striking Lee in the eye with his car keys. With Yim checking on Lee, LeRae took advantage and rolled her up to steal a victory.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott def. Tony Nese

Gentleman Jack Gallagher made his way to ringside in an attempt to distract "Swerve," but it backfired. Isaiah Scott turned Tony Nese's attempted sunset driver into a sunset flip for the pin, continuing The Premier Athlete's recent woes.

Breezango def. The Undisputed ERA and Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan in a No. 1 Contender's Triple Threat Tag Team Match

Breezango made a triumphant return to NXT, complete with another head-turning entrance in astronaut gear. Fandango picked up the victory, putting away The Undisputed ERA's Bobby Fish with the Last Dance after Dexter Lumis' presence in the crowd caught Fish's attention.

Imperium arrived afterward to confront their next challengers, but they weren't alone, as Malcolm Bivens and Indus Sher also made their presence felt.

Santana Garrett def. Aliyah

Robert Stone, in his most desperate state after apparently learning last week that he no longer represents Chelsea Green, was ringside to cheer on Aliyah. But Stone only found himself more shattered as his lifeline lost to Santana Garrett following an impressive back handspring moonsault.

Cameron Grimes def. Bronson Reed

The Cave-In remains one of the most potent maneuvers in NXT, and The Technical Savage caught The Aus-zilla with it out of nowhere to pick up another impressive victory. The hits kept coming for Bronson Reed, who was the target of a vicious post-match assault by Karrion Kross as a means to send a message to Tommaso Ciampa.

El Hijo del Fantasma def. Drake Maverick to win the NXT Cruiserweight Title

Despite being caught in several precarious positions by El Hijo del Fantasma, Drake Maverick refused to say die, but it wasn't enough to become NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

It was more than enough to solidify himself as an NXT Superstar, however. Preoccupied momentarily by the attempted interference of the masked men we've seen attack other Cruiserweights in recent weeks, Maverick lost after Fantasma hit the Phantom Driver. A teary-eyed Maverick was met at the top of the stage by Triple H moments later, however, and he found himself penning a contract offered by The Game, drawing a fitting close to his inspiring run through the NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament.