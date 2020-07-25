WWE NXT Result 2020: Keith Lee Relinquishes Title; Karrion Kross Beats Dominik Dijakovic

WWE NXT saw many twists and turns in their latest episode. The major highlight of the WWE NXT Result 2020 was Champion Keith Lee relinquishing his NXT North American Title. Later, General Manager William Regal announced that there will be a ladder match at NXT TakeOver XXX. The match will take place next month.

Apart from this, Karrion Kross used all his arsenals to defeat unbeaten wrestling star Dominik Dijakovic in front of his friend Lee. On the other side, Bronson Reed managed to earn a spot in WWE NXT TakeOver XXX ladder match after defeating Roderick Strong and Johnny Gargano.

Here is the full list of WWE NXT Result 2020

1. Dexter Lumis vs Killian Dain: Lumis dismantled Dain

2. Breezango vs Ever-Rise: Breezango defeated Ever-Rise in a high-octane encounter

3. Shotzi Blackheart vs Aliyah w/Robert Stone: Shotzi managed to pull a thumping win over Aliyah in the women’s clash at WWE NXT

4. Bronson Reed vs Roderick Strong and Johnny Gargano: Reed pulled out an empathic win over Strong and Gargano to seal a berth in the North American Title Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver XXX

5.Timothy Thatcher vs Oney Lorcan: Thatcher smashed Lorcan

6. Karrion Kross vs Dominik Dijakovic: Kross pulled out an epic win over unbeaten Dijakovic.