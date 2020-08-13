WWE NXT Results: Cameron Grimes Secures Spot in TakeOver XXX Ladder Match

The Wednesday night WWE NXT episode saw Cameron Grimes securing her spot in the TakeOver XXX ladder match after defeating Kushida and Velveteen Dream.

The August 13 episode had a series of intense outings leaving wrestling fans hooked to their screens. The match between Killian Dain and Drake Maverick ended up in a ‘no contest.’ The outing was progressing as usual and from the looks it seemed like Maverick would defeat Dain through pinfall but before that could happen Undisputed Era stormed the ring and attacked both of them.

It won’t be wrong to say that the Wednesday night episode was not only high on wrestling but was also quite high on its drama quotient.

Here is a quick look at the results of the latest WWE NXT:

Karrion Kross vs. Danny Burch: Kross defeated Burch by submission.

Killian Dain vs. Drake Maverick: Dain vs. Maverick goes to a no contest.

Santos Escobar vs. Tyler Breeze: Escobar defeated Breeze by pinfall.

Mia Yim vs. Indi Hartwell: Yim defeated Hartwell by submission.

Damian Priest vs. Bronson Reed: Reed defeated Priest by pinfall.

Mercedes Martinez and Aliyah vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter: Aliyah and

Martinez defeated Catanzaro and Carter by pinfall.

NXT NA Championship Qualifier: Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Velveteen Dream: Grimes defeated Kushida and Dream by pinfall to earn a spot in the TakeOver XXX ladder match.