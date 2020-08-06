WWE

1-MIN READ

WWE NXT results: Damian Priest Wins NXT North American Ladder Match Qualifier

Damian Priest (Photo Credit: WWE)

Damian Priest (Photo Credit: WWE)

WWE NXT: Dakota Kai became the No.1 contender for Women's Championship while Damian Priest won the North American ladder Match Qualifier.

Wednesday night's WWE NXT episode was full of action. In the August 5 episode, Dakota Kai defeated Rhea Ripley in the No.1 Contender's match for the NXT Women's Championship. In the next segment, Damian Priest won the NXT North American Ladder Match Qualifier. Apart from these two major outings, another important outing was the one in which Imperium retained the NXT Tag Team Championship against Undisputed Era.

The episode kept the fans entertained throughout. In fact there were some instances when the hardcare fans would have had their nail biting moments.

Here is a quick look at the results of the latest WWE NXT:

Rhea Ripley vs Dakota Kai (No.1 Contender's match for the NXT Women's Championship): Dakota Kai defeated Rhea Ripley via pinfall on NXT.

Bronson Reed vs Shane Thorne on NXT: Bronson Reed defeated Shane Thorne via pinfall on NXT.

NXT North American Ladder Match Qualifier: Damian Priest vs Oney Lorcan vs Ridge Holland: Damian Priest defeated Oney Lorcan via pinfall on NXT.

Cameron Grimes vs Keith Lee in a non-title match on NXT: Keith Lee defeated Cameron Grimes via pinfall on NXT.

Tegan Nox vs Indi Hartwell on NXT: Tegan Nox defeated Indi Hartwell via pinfall on NXT.

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Undisputed Era (Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish) vs Imperium (Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel) (c): Imperium retained the NXT Tag Team Championship against Undisputed Era.

