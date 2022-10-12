WWE NXT Results: Dragunov Stamps Authority but Bron Breakker Has the Last Laugh

The WWE NXT episode that aired on October 11, focused on developing the essential stories for the upcoming NXT Halloween Havoc event. With the premium live show just on the horizon, various matchups and rivalries saw their initiation on this episode.

Pretty Deadly are still the NXT tag team champions, but their new opponents are on the way. The No. 1 contenders would be Edris Enofé and Malik Blade, Josh Briggs and Brook Jensen, and The Dyad backed by Joe Gacy. The dramatic Best-of-Three series between Nathan Frazer and Axiom would be completed, and the winner would fight in the NXT North American Championship ladder match.

Here are the complete highlights from the action-packed match card of WWE NXT:

Singles Match: Javier Bernal vs Bron Breakker

Before heading to commentary, JD McDonagh whispered into Javier Bernal’s ear on his approach to the ring. Bron Breakker did raise a sweat before planting Big Body Javy with a military press powerslam, thus no strategy worked.

Breakker controlled the match and easily won it. McDonagh kept getting inside his Halloween Havoc opponents’ heads.

Qualification for Ladder Match: Axiom vs Nathan Frazer

Axiom and Nathan Frazer fought toe to toe in their ultimate match of the best-of-three series. The Superhero caught Axiom with a knee blow to the face after they traded vicious superkicks. Frazer set him up for a surprising three as Axiom went for his finisher. Axiom was thumped by Frazer in an enthralling match.

Singles Match: Valentina Feroz vs Indi Hartwell

Valentina Feroz was pumped up for this fast-paced bout, but she couldn’t beat her seasoned opponent. After some high-octane action, Indi Hartwell won the match with a ferocious superplex that laid Valentina flat on the mat. Hartwell continued her march as one of the strongest women wrestlers in NXT.

No. 1 Title Contender Match: The Dyad vs Enofé and Blade vs Briggs and Jensen

Pretty Deadly was positioned over the ring, cheering on the wrestlers and watching three teams compete for an NXT Tag Team Title shot. Early on, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen were rolling like the tide, with a moonsault by Brooks Jensen annihilating the other opponents outside the ring.

With The Dyad reeling, Joe Gacy attempted to enter the fight, only to be met with the charge of Cameron Grimes, who foiled Schism’s grand plan by setting up Malik Blade and Edris Enofe for the surprising victory.

Blade and Enofé won by pinfall against The Dyad, Briggs, and Jensen to become the No. 1 contenders for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

Singles Match: Jacy Jayne vs Alba Fyre

Alba Fyre has been on a mission to annihilate the Toxic Attraction and she burnt the aspirations of another member of the trio in the episode. Jacy Jayne battled bravely against the invincible Superstar, but a soul-crushing Gory Bomb proved too much for her. As Fyre celebrated another win against Toxic Attraction, the group’s ace Sonya Deville assisted in launching a post-match assault on Fyre, that culminated in a demoralizing smash of Deville through the announce desk.

Singles Match: Thea Hail vs Kiana James

Mr Stone interjected the game to tell Thea Hail not to embarrass him. While he was chastised in the press for his actions, the distraction allowed Kiana James to flee with the 401K. Given James’ ring problems; it’s probably better to keep her matches brief for the time being. She won against NXT’s youngest star when Hail was distracted, paving the way for a possible future rematch.

Main Event: Ilja Dragunov vs Grayson Waller

Ilja Dragunov was on his way home for the night, but an altercation with a loud-mouthed Grayson Waller persuaded him to stay for the remainder of the night. Waller waited for his chance to hit a cheap blow that momentarily downed his opponent and allowed him to mock new NXT announcer Booker T.

A mystery spin of the wheel, on the other hand, would draw Waller’s attention and put Dragunov up for a devastating Torpedo to finish the match. With Dragunov leaving, Breakker appeared and seemed to deliver one final Spear to one of his Halloween Havoc rivals to finish the night on NXT.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here