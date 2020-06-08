WWE NXT TakeOver In Your House: Japanese Io Shirai wins WWE NXT Women's Title

Japanese wrestler Io Shirai won the WWE NXT women's title after defeating former champion Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley in the main event of WWE NXT TakeOver In Your House on Sunday. It must be noted that Charlotte Flair had won WrestleMania 36 only two months ago by defeating Rhea Ripley.

Speaking to WWE after her victory, Shirai said, “Yeah, I did it. I got it, finally. Rhea Ripley is tough, Charlotte is tough, but I am the NXT Women's Champion.”

Sharing her joy with her social media family, the Japanese wrestler shared a photo of herself from the day. “At last, I can call myself champion. When I think about the tough & painful times, I was able to achieve this, largely in part to your support! I am truly grateful for everyone who gave me courage. From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much! ” Shirai wrote.





— 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) June 8, 2020

In another tweet, she thanked her family and the WWE for believing in her. She said, “I have nothing but the utmost respect & gratitude for WWE, who always believed I could become a champion, regardless of race or nationality. Tonight, my chance finally arrived. I don’t have a tag partner, but I definitely have a wonderful family & home.”

— 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) June 8, 2020

Charlotte Flair also took to Twitter to share a post that displays her true sportsmanship. She said, “I’ve been in a lot of wrestling rings lately (I know you all know). Sharing the ring with @RheaRipley_WWE and @shirai_io tonight was a continuation of the legacy of the #WWENXT women’s division….”





I’ve been in a lot of wrestling rings lately (I know you all know ). Sharing the ring with @RheaRipley_WWE and @shirai_io tonight was a continuation of the legacy of the #WWENXT women’s division....

— Ms. WrestleMania (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 8, 2020

WWE wrestler Triple H also celebrated her win by sharing a picture with the new winner of the WWE NXT women's title.

