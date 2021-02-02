WWE RAW: Bobby Lashley Brutalises Matt Riddle in US Championship Match, Watch Video

Last week on Raw, the resilient Riddle powered through Raw Tag Team Champions Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin and MVP to earn a United States Championship opportunity against Bobby Lashley.

Tonight, following a totally impressive showing in the Royal Rumble Match last night, The Original Bro would have hoped to use his momentum to conquer The Hurt Business’ most dominant member Bobby Lashley and lay claim to the U.S. Title. But things turned for the worse for Riddle as he was in for a whole lot of pain. Starting off the match, Riddle got the offensive on Lashley, pushing the Almighty to the corner but Lashley powered through.

Riddle then hit the floating bro (backflip of the second rope) outside the ring and that was it from the former UFC fighter, as Lashley manhandled Riddle with The Hurt Lock (a Full Nelson hold) and did not break the hold despite the referee's stipulated five counts.

Riddle picked up the win via disqualification but Lashley retained his title. However, Lashley was not done yet and picked up Riddle outside the ring and put him under hold one again, brutalising Riddle. MVP had to intervene and reason with Lashley. Riddle was shaken up with the attack with officials tending to him even as Lashley and MVP made their way out

After a solid showing in the Royal Rumble 2021, this is a major for Riddle and even though it looked like a squash job, Lashley would not have put over Riddle that easily. Lashley came off strong and continues to build momentum to a bigger feud in the offing.

