WWE Raw Full Results, Match Highlights, June 15: Randy Orton Brutalises Christian; Dominik Attacks Seth Rollins; Bobby Lashley-Lana Heading For Divorce

It was action-packed WWE RAW after Backlash PPV with the shocking in-ring return, or sorts of, off Edge’s best buddy Christian, and even more shocking ways of Randy Orton, who brought back the punt. Also, Rey Mysterio’s son Dominick after his ‘eye for an eye’ warning to Seth Rollins, managed to ambush the Monday Night Messiah on RAW.

Bobby Lashley asked Lana his ‘on-screen’ wife for a divorce after the former’s failed attempt at winning the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre at WWE Backlash, all but signalling an end to the rather interesting storyline the duo had before the untimely release of Lana’s real-life husband Rusev and MVP’s return to managing Lashley.

IIconics put themselves in pole position for the Sasha Banks and Bayley’s Women’s Tag Team Championships with a win over Natalya and Liv Morgan while Nia Jax once again failed to against the RAW Women’s Champion and the Empress of Tomorrow, Asuka

WWE Raw Full Results, Match Highlights

Randy Orton challenged Christian to an Unsanctioned Match

In a surprising move, Randy Orton thanked Edge for reigniting the Legend Killer within him during The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at WWE Backlash. But Orton soon turned to mockery as The Viper talked about how Edge required surgery for his torn triceps after their epic battle.

Kevin Owens def. Angel Garza

After weeks of Angel Garza targeting his left knee, Kevin Owens had payback on his mind as he went right after Garza at the start of their match on Raw. However, the bad blood brewing between Garza and Andrade was the deciding factor in this match.

Bobby Lashley told Lana he wants a divorce

In the wake of Bobby Lashley’s defeat to Drew McIntyre at WWE Backlash, MVP immediately placed all blame on The All Mighty’s wife, Lana, and accused McIntyre of hiding behind The Ravishing Russian when he didn’t give Lashley a WWE Championship rematch on the spot. Fed up with MVP, Lana arrived and accused him of interfering in their marriage. But Lashley had something to say, accusing Lana of using him to become famous. And when the exchange got extra contentious, Lashley dropped a bombshell on his wife, asking for a divorce on the spot.

Big Show helped “The Viking Profits” fight off Akira Tozawa and his ninjas

While Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders were busy planning “The Viking Profits Cinematic Universe,” Akira Tozawa arrived with a demand in the aftermath of their showdown outside the WWE Performance Center at WWE Backlash: “Sequel.”

Dominik Mysterio got one up on Seth Rollins and his disciples

A frantic Rey Mysterio tried to reason with Seth Rollins as The Monday Night Messiah had his disciples searching for Rey’s son, Dominik. But as Rollins laid out the “sacrifice” that would be made of Dominik, Mysterio’s son snuck up behind The Monday Night Messiah and attacked, eventually hurling Rollins into the steel ring steps. Murphy and Austin Theory arrived to try to cut off Dominik, but he dodged the disciples and escaped, much to his father’s relief.

The IIconics def. Natalya & Liv Morgan

Though they came up short in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match at WWE Backlash, Billie Kay & Peyton Royce did not let the loss deter them. The IIconics defeated the duo of Natalya & Liv Morgan, then called out Sasha Banks & Bayley for a title match next week on Raw.

Apollo Crews def. Shelton Benjamin

Before the match, United States Champion Apollo Crews was approached by MVP, who let Crews know that the only way to stay champion was with MVP in his corner. Crews disagreed, then went out to the ring and sent a message to Shelton Benjamin, who thought the champion should listen to MVP. When Benjamin tried to use the ropes for leverage on a pin, Crews kicked out, then gave Benjamin a taste of his own medicine, grabbing the ropes to get the three-count.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre & R-Truth def. Bobby Lashley & MVP

What started out as a tag team match turned into a Winner Take All battle for McIntyre’s WWE Title and Truth’s 24/7 Title. But then, R-Truth somehow had the battle become only for the WWE Championship. After making sure that his partner’s head was in the game, McIntyre headed into a battle where he did not need to be pinned to lose the title.

The IIconics goaded Bayley & Sasha Banks into accepting their challenge

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks & Bayley arrived on Raw ready to celebrate “The Role Model’s” birthday. However, Billie Kay & Peyton Royce demanded an answer to their challenge from earlier in the night. A back-and-forth of insults turned even more sour when Royce slapped The Boss in the face, leading to Bayley accepting the challenge, seemingly setting the stage for a title match next Monday.

Raw Women’s Champion Asuka def. Nia Jax

One night after their hard-hitting title bout at WWE Backlash ended in a double count-out, Asuka and Nia Jax again clashed for the Raw Women’s Title. The Empress of Tomorrow tried to neutralize her challenger early with an armbar, but Jax quickly turned the tables by powerbombing the champion on the arena floor.

Randy Orton brutally Punted Christian to win their Unsanctioned Match

After getting advice from Big Show and Ric Flair, Christian accepted Randy Orton’s challenge for an Unsanctioned Match – his first match in six years. However, Captain Charisma’s return was cut short in shocking fashion. Before the match started, Flair arrived, trying to stop Christian from fighting. But after Christian refused, “The Nature Boy” hit Christian with a low blow and left. That put Christian in position for Orton to knock him out with a devastating Punt. As Raw went off the air, The Viper switched between regretting what he had done and furiously blaming Christian for his own actions.