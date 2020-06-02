WWE RAW June 1 Full Results: Rey Mysterio, Dominick Respond to Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre tried to take out The All Mighty’s confidant, MVP, in the main event of Raw. McIntyre defeated MVP in the battle, but he ended up getting a first-hand look at what awaits him on June 14.

Seth Rollins’ retirement ceremony for Rey Mysterio was interrupted by Aleister Black

The Monday Night Messiah took a different approach to honoring the career of the legendary luchador, instead honoring the “sacrifice” of Rey Mysterio in the eye injury Rollins forcibly inflicted upon him. Rollins’ actions infuriated Aleister Black, who arrived a little earlier than expected to start his scheduled match with The Monday Night Messiah.

Aleister Black def. Seth Rollins

When Seth Rollins’ disciples Murphy & Austin Theory got a little too close to the action, Humberto Carrillo arrived with a steel chair to even the odds. With the playing field slightly leveled, Aleister Black rolled up The Monday Night Messiah and claimed victory. However, Rollins unleashed Murphy & Theory on Black and Carrillo after the bell, then Stomped both Superstars into the canvas.

Apollo Crews vs. Kevin Owens ended when Andrade and Angel Garza interfered

Newly crowned United States Champion Apollo Crews made a bold choice in selecting Kevin Owens as his first challenger. However, before a winner could be decided in this thrilling bout, Andrade and Angel Garza rushed the ring, attacking both men and setting the stage for an impromptu tag team battle.

Apollo Crews & Kevin Owens def. Andrade & Angel Garza

Andrade and Garza set out to dominate their opponents, who were most definitely worn down after a grueling battle. The Lethal Lothario once again targeted KO’s injured knee, but that wasn’t enough to turn the tides, as Crews pinned Andrade after a thunderous Toss Powerbomb to pick up the win.

The Viking Raiders def. The Street Profits in a game of Bowling, 131-130

The latest edition of the “Anything You Can Do, We Can Do Better” series saw Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits meet The Viking Raiders on the lanes for 10 frames of fury. Erik & Ivar jumped out to an early lead, showing supreme skills. Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins turned the tables by adding smoke machines and laser lights to the show, overtaking The Viking Raiders. But after avoiding getting kicked out for hunting down turkey legs, Ivar slid down the lane and toppled enough pins to give his team a one-pin victory, evening the series at two wins apiece.

Billie Kay def. Nikki Cross

After a heated confrontation backstage made its way to the ring, a feisty Nikki Cross brought the fight to Billie Kay, but she was stopped in her tracks by her foe, who slammed Cross to the canvas for the three-count.

Rey Mysterio & Dominick responded to Seth Rollins

After The Monday Night Messiah insulted his legacy earlier in the evening, Rey Mysterio appeared on Raw to set the record straight on his eye injury. Mysterio, wearing an eyepatch, said he doesn’t have an answer at this point as to whether his career is over. He could be cleared in a few weeks, or he could never again be cleared to compete.

Nonetheless, Mysterio is furious with Rollins for what he put his family through, and he can never forgive The Monday Night Messiah. That was clearly evident when Mysterio’s son Dominik joined, demanding that someone from the family get retribution on Rollins. After Mysterio left the room, Dominik had a warning for The Monday Night Messiah about what may lie ahead for him: “An eye for an eye.”

R-Truth def. Rob Gronkowski to win the 24/7 Championship

Rob Gronkowski was preparing to create the next viral TikTok dance at his home in Foxborough, Mass. earlier today. However, his plans took a turn for the worse when R-Truth, disguised as a landscaper, rolled him up for a pin to reclaim the 24/7 Championship!

Nia Jax def. Kairi Sane

Nia Jax said she was going to show the WWE Universe a fraction of what she had in store for Asuka at WWE Backlash in this battle against The Empress of Tomorrow’s tag team partner, Kairi Sane. That’s a terrifying prospect, as she ruthlessly hurled her into the steel ring steps, then crushed her with a leg drop to get the victory.

Charlotte Flair def. Asuka by Count-Out

The Empress of Tomorrow and The Queen renewed their epic rivalry on Raw, and it looked to be another exciting chapter in a Champion vs. Champion Match. However, Nia Jax took it upon herself to mock Asuka, causing the Raw Women’s Champion to get herself counted out. The Irresistible Force then bulldozed over Asuka and exited.

Drew McIntyre def. MVP

Despite Lana proving to be a distraction, MVP and Bobby Lashley tried to overpower the WWE Champion. However, Drew McIntyre was laser-focused and clobbered MVP with a Claymore to get the win. But as soon as the bell rang, Lashley leapt into action, locking the WWE Champion in the Full Nelson.