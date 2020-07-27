WWE Raw Preview: Triple Threat Match Announced Ahead of SummerSlam

WWE will be conducting a major Triple Threat match that will take place this Monday Night RAW. The team that wins the match will become the first contender to face off against the Current Raw Tag Team Championships the Street Profits at SummerSlam.

The teams that will be participating in this Triple Threat Tag Team are – Ricochet and Cedric Alexander, Andrade and Angel Garza, and the Viking Raiders.

According to a report published in INSIDESPORT, the chances of Andrade and Angel Garza winning today’s match are the highest. Their current form and performance have both been more than impressive, making them the first contenders for the win.

Viking Raiders too, on the other hand, are quite promising and are also pretty much capable of winning the match.

SummerSlam is a professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) event by WWE. Each year it happens in August. Further, the event is considered to be "The Biggest Party of the Summer” and is also WWE's second biggest event after WrestleMania.

The first SummerSlam happened on August 29, 1988, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. From 2009 to 2014, SummerSlam was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. After that from 2015 to 2018, the event took place at the Barclays Center in the New York City borough of Brooklyn.