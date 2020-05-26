WWE Raw Results: Apollo Crews Wins First Singles Title, Nia Jax to Face Asuka at WWE Backlash

The latest episode of WWE Raw saw several memorable matches, with Apollo Crews getting his first singles championship in WWE and Nia Jax qualifying to be the contender of Asuka’s Raw Women’s Championship.

The Memorial Day show also had a so-called crowd cheering on the wrestlers for the first time in a while since the coronavirus had made it impossible for a jam-packed crowd to be present for the matches.

The WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida saw NXT and PC talent playing the part of the crowd, all while maintaining proper social distancing guidelines. One of the more notable faces in the crowd was that of Simone Johnson - daughter of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson - who is yet to debut on television.

The evening began with The KO Show featuring Kevin Owens. Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Natalya and Nia Jax all entered the ring and a brawl ensued. Asuka remained the last one standing.

Thereafter, Apollo Crews came to challenge Andrade for the United States Championship. Crews looked superior in the match and it was no surprise when he won his first singles title.

This also played out as a perfect revenge segment as Crews was disqualified from the Money in the Bank ladder match due to an injury caused by Andrade in a fight before.

The other fights of the night saw a VIP Lounge match, Kevin Owens fighting it out with Angel Garza and Nia Jax emerging victoris over Charlotte and Natalya in a triple threat match to challenge Asuka for the women’s title at WWE Backlash on June 14.