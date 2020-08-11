WWE RAW Results: Asuka to face Sasha Banks in WWE SummerSlam 2020

The Monday night WWE RAW episode was action packed. Majority of the winners defeated their opponents by pinfall. Asuka won the opportunity of facing Sasha Banks in the WWE SummerSlam 2020 after defeating Bayley by submission.

Further, the outing between The Viking Raiders, Ricochet, Cedric Alexander and Akira Tozawa and His Ninjas too was quite intense and gave WWE fans quite a few nail biting moments. All in all the August 10 episode was quite gripping and did not let its fans get bored even for a single moment.

Here is a quick look at the WWE RAW Results:

Seth Rollins vs. Humberto Carrillo: Rollins defeated Carrillo by pinfall.

Andrade vs. Angelo Dawkins; Bianca Belair vs. Zelina Vega: Dawkins defeated Andrade by pinfall; Belair defeated Vega by pinfall.

Apollo Crews vs. Shelton Benjamin: Benjamin defeated Crews by pinfall.

The Viking Raiders, Ricochet, Cedric Alexander vs. Akira Tozawa and His Ninjas: Raiders, Alexander and Ricochet defeated Tozawa and his ninjas by pinfall.

Liv Morgan (w/ Ruby Riott) vs. Peyton Royce (w/ Billie Kay): Royce defeated Morgan by pinfall.

Bayley vs. Asuka: Asuka defeated Bayley by submission to earn a Raw Women's Championship opportunity against Banks at WWE SummerSlam.

Randy Orton (w/ Ric Flair) vs. Kevin Owens: Orton defeated Owens by pinfall.