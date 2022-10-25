WWE RAW Results: Nikki Cross Gatecrashes RAW Women's Championship Bout

WWE dished out another enthralling episode of Monday Night RAW, filled with high-octane action and plenty of drama. The promotion gears up for the WWE Crown Jewel event, which will unfold in less than two weeks’ time. Multiple rivalries are brewing up, the latest being the clash of the two heavyweights Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley.

On the night, Nikki Cross seized the opportunity to assault RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. JBL unveiled a rebranded Baron Corbin, The Miz eliminated Dexter Lumis before their scheduled match, and Damage CTRL resumed its goal to rule Raw.

Here are the complete highlights and results of WWE Monday Night RAW from October 24:

Opening Segment: Finn Balor takes on Karl Anderson

Finn Balor, Damien Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley kicked off Raw with a commercial touting their abilities. They gloat a lot about Dominik defeating AJ Styles last week.

AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows soon joined them in the ring. Dominik was insulted by The Phenomenal One for comparing himself to Eddie Guerrero, saying he was more like James Ellsworth. The whole thing culminated in a one-on-one match between Anderson and Balor.

Machine Gun began targeting Balor’s leg, but it didn’t take long for Judgment Day’s chief to make a comeback.

Dominik Mysterio interfered by stepping on the apron, which enraged AJ Styles. This sparked complete turmoil outside the ring between Judgment Day and The O.C., and Rhea was caught in the crossfire. Ripley threw Luke Gallows into the ring post before launching him into the ringside floor with an earth-shattering body smash. Meanwhile, inside the ring, Anderson attempted to restrain Bálor. Dominik’s diversion, on the other hand, allowed Ripley to land the low punch on Anderson, allowing Bálor to get the three-count.

Former Awesome-Truth partners brawl: The Miz vs R-Truth

The Miz arrived to address his fight with Dexter Lumis. Johnny Gargano came to inform The Miz that he is a liar. He explained that Ciampa is injured and not absent, as The Miz believed. He stated that The A-Lister only needs to reveal the truth if all of this is to cease. For whatever reason, this brought forth R-truth. After some discussion that didn’t do anything other than provide a few easy joke chances, the former Awesome Truth teammates faced off in a singles battle.

The match was pretty back and forth. After a while, a veiled stranger in the crowd distracted the Miz. When the paranoid Superstar began to investigate, R-Truth seized the opportunity and pinned him.

Singles Match: Mustafa Ali vs Austin Theory

Austin Theory and Mustafa Ali clashed in a singles match, but they were not alone. Seth Rollins came out to witness the bout and joined the commentary crew. Mr. Money in the Bank demonstrated his dominance by slamming Ali to the ground. Ali was then able to get in some offense, but Theory regained control. Theory utilized his strength to hurl Ali around, while Ali used his quickness and speed to respond whenever possible. Rollins diverted Ali’s attention, allowing Theory to trip him on the top rope and hit his finisher for the victory.

Omos fights four local wrestlers

This week’s episode included another squash fight for Omos, although this time he faced four local opponents rather than the customary two. Prior to the match, MVP questioned the four guys and asked them if they believed they had a chance against Omos, given how effortlessly he slammed Strowman out of the ring. Needless to say, Omos easily defeated all four guys to win.

Singles Match: Chad Gable vs Elias

Elias and Chad Gable met to resolve their disagreements after a backstage encounter earlier in the evening. The former Olympian took control right on by outwrestling the crooner, but Elias was finally able to turn the tables thanks to his enormous power advantage.

After some grueling action, Elias reacted quickly and pushed a charging Otis into the ring post outside the ring. He immediately returned to the squared circle and drove Chad Gable into the canvas to win. The Alpha Academy unleashed a 2-on-1 post-match assault on Elias. Matt Riddle then intervened to even the odds and wiped them out with a Bro to Sleep/Floating Bro combo.

Singles Match: Johnny Gargano vs Baron Corbin

Backstage, JBL and Baron Corbin bumped into Johnny Gargano, and their conversation resulted in the former King and the former NXT champion agreeing to a bout.

For the first few minutes, Johnny Wrestling utilized his speed to remain one step ahead of Corbin, but the former Golden Gloves boxer struck him with one mighty right hand, sending him tumbling from the apron to the floor.

Gargano continued to gain momentum as he executed a number of rapid techniques, but Corbin grabbed him flying off the apron and smashed him into the announce table. JBL then tripped Gargano on the apron, allowing Corbin to deliver End of Days for the victory.

Main Event: Bianca Belair vs Bayley

Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky accompanied Bayley as she entered the arena for her bout against Bianca Belair. Candice LeRae had been attacked earlier in the night, leaving The EST without anybody to accompany her.

For most of the match, the two brawled at a high pace. Belair was able to powerbomb Bayley on top of the table when Sky and Kai cleared it, before slamming her into the ring post and the apron. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY were expelled from ringside for interference.

Nikki Cross appeared out of nowhere and leaped from the top rope to knock down SKY, Dakota, and the referee as they argued the decision outside the ring. Cross then entered the squared circle, flung Belair into the turnbuckle, and drove her into the mat. This allowed an exhausted Bayley to crawl over and defeat the titleholder! However, before the dust settled, Cross reappeared and violently assaulted The Role Model, as Raw went off the air.

