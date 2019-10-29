WWE Raw Results: Rusev and Lana's 'Divorce Court' Takes Centre Stage, Seth Rollins Defeats Erick Rowan

With mere days left for the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, WWE Raw on Monday provided the much-needed build up for some ongoing angles before the battle in Middle East. The evening saw some excellent in-ring action from the likes of the Kabuki warriors, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch and Erick Rowan, but was predominantly centred on the love triangle floating around Raw for the last few days.

The main segment for the evening was the 'Divorce Court' between Lana and Rusev with Jerry "The King" Lawler presiding over. Prior to the segment, Lana and her new beau Bobby Lashley were seen sitting together backstage with Lashley offering to accompany Lana to the ring. She declined, stating that she had to do it alone.

During the 'Divorce Court' Lana began ranting about all the bullying she received due to her affair with Lashley but said she wanted to reveal the truth to the fans. According to her, Rusev was a sex addict who just wanted her to become pregnant.. Lana, on her part did not want motherhood as it would ruin her career.

Lana dropped another bombshell when she said that it was Rusev who had actually cheated on her, a fact that apparently Lashley had revealed to her. As Rusev became enraged, Lashley made his way out and the brawl followed between the two superstars.

Rusev got the better during the brawl, but Lashley and Lana managed to escape thanks to Lana providing a distraction when she entered with a kendo stick and attacked her husband.

Here's what else happened on Monday Night Raw:

Becky Lynch defeated Kairi Sane via submission with the Dis-Arm-Her in a strong opening match. Paige was out before the bout and tried to realign herself with The Kabuki Warriors, only to be spewed with green mist.

Buddy Murphy defeated R-Truth via pinfall after a knee strike.

Ricochet defeated Drew McIntyre via disqualification after Randy Orton emerged out of nowhere and hit him with an RKO.

The Viking Raiders defeated The Chicago Cubs (Rizzo & Bryant) via pinfall in a non-title squash after the Viking Experience to Rizzo.

Andrade defeated Sin Cara via pinfall with a rollup while using the feet on the ropes for leverage.

Natalya and Charlotte Flair defeated The IIconics via submission when Natalya locked in the Sharpshooter on Billie Kay.

AJ Styles defeated Humberto Carrillo via submission with the Calf Crusher in a non-title match.

The evening also saw an amazing bout between Seth Rollins and Erick Rowan where the former defeated Rowan in a falls count anywhere match after utilizing the services of a forklift to keep the big man down for the three-count.

The evening also saw Aleister Black cut a pre-taped promo and the Street Profits too cut a promo in the ring, putting the tag team division on notice after their debut victory last week.

