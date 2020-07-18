WWE Smackdown Result 2020: AJ Styles Defeats Matt Riddle to Retain Intercontinental Championship Title

This week’s WWE Smackdown has seen some of the high-octane battles that kept all the wrestling fans on the tip of their toes. The match, which hogged all the attention was the WWE Intercontinental Championship fixture played between AJ Styles and Matt Riddle. Both wrestling superstars used all their arsenal to keep the match in their favour. But towards the end, what we saw was magical when AJ Styles managed to win his first match against Matt Riddle and retained the Intercontinental Championship title. As a gesture of sportsman spirit, both stars shook hands after the match ended.

The next match saw WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman up against John Morrison. Ahead of his Extreme Rules match against Bray Wyatt, Strowman kept his best foot forward and defeated John Morrison.

WWE Smackdown: Full match details:

Cesaro vs Big E: Cesaro smashes Big E in a singles match

Bayley and Sasha Banks vs Asuka and Nikki Cross: Bayley and Sasha thrashes Asuka and Cross

Braun Strowman vs John Morrison: Stowman defeats Morrison

Lacey Evans vs Naomi: Evans handed a defeat to Naomi

WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles vs Matt Riddle : Styles registers his first win over Riddle and retains the title

WWE Smackdown Announcements:

The New Day to face Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro in WWE Extreme Rules 2020

Jeff Hardy will be up against Sheamus in Smackdown next week