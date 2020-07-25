WWE Smackdown Result 2020: Nikki Cross Beats Alexa Bliss to Set Up Title Clash vs Bayley

After WWE NXT and WWE Extreme Rules, it was time for WWE Smackdown. The Friday night in WWE Smackdown saw some of the nail-biting encounters. The evening opened with Bayley and Sasha Banks, who gave all wrestling fans the new definition of ‘greatness’. Then comes Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss who made a grand appearance to spoil the fun for Bayley and Sasha. Moments later, we all witnessed an argument break out between the four. Towards the end, Bayley challenged Nikki that if she can beat Alexa then Nikki will face Bayley next week. And, Nikki dismantled Alexa to earn a slot at the women's title match against Bayley.

Now, lets see what else happened on Friday night Smackdown -

1. Nikki Cross vs Alexa Bliss: Nikki defeats Alexa via pinfall. She will face Bayley next week in the Women 's title match.

2. Matt Riddle vs. Tony Nese: Riddle, who was handed a defeat in WWE NXT, has managed to pull off a win against Tony Nese.

3. Gran Metalik vs Shorty G: Metalik dismantled Shorty via pinfall. Now, we saw Drew Gulak and Lince Dorado sealed the number one contender slot in the intercontinental championship.

4. Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus: Hardy used all his arsenals to beat Sheamus in a Bar Fight. He won the match via pinfall.