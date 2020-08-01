WWE Smackdown Results: AJ Styles, Bayley Retain Their Titles

In the Friday night SmackDown on July 31, WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley managed to retain their titles. AJ Styles defeated Gran Metalik while Bayley beat Nikki Cross to keep their titles, respectively.

The match between Styles and Metalik was quite intense as both of them showed some great skills. The face-off between Bayley and Nikki Cross also had fans on the edge of their seats. Nikki tried to start the match but the SmackDown Women's Champion repeatedly ducked her. During the match the challenger did manage to injure the champion by throwing her ribs first into the steel post. However, Bayley did bounce back in action and took over with a couple of neckbreakers.

All the other face offs were quite intense too and did not give fans a minute to feel bored. Here is a quick look at the results of the latest WWE Smackdown:

WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles vs. Gran Metalik: Styles defeated Metalik by submission to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

King Corbin vs. Drew Gulak: Corbin defeated. Gulak by pinfall.

Big E vs. The Miz: Big E defeated. Miz by submission.

Naomi vs. Lacey Evans: Naomi defeated. Evans by pinfall.

SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley vs. Nikki Cross: Bayley defeated Cross by pinfall to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship.