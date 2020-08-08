WWE Smackdown Results: King Corbin Loses Twice on Same Night

Friday night’s episode of WWE Smackdown was probably one of those days where a lot perhaps did not happen. Two outings had one of the wrestlers being disqualified.

The only curiosity element that the episode offered was the match between Heavy Machinery vs. Miz and Morrison. The outing Did Not Finish (DNF) leaving the fans speculating the winner.

King Corbin was a part of two outings in yesterday’s episode and was on the losing side of both of them. The wrestler was defeated by Jeff Hardy in one fixture and Sheamus in the other.

The August 7 episode also saw two wrestlers winning their respective matches since their opponents were disqualified. Matt Riddle and Cesaro emerged victorious because their opponents Sheamus and King Corbin, respectively were disqualified.

The matches did give fans a bunch of nail biting moments that were witnessed during the clash between Cesaro and Lince Dorado; King Corbin vs. Sheamus.

Here is a quick look at the results of the latest WWE SmackDown:

Matt Riddle vs Sheamus: Matt Riddle defeated Sheamus via disqualification.

Cesaro vs. Lince Dorado: Cesaro used all his arsenal to smash Lince Dorado.

Jeff Hardy vs. King Corbin: King Corbin was disqualified in the fixture.

King Corbin vs. Sheamus: Sheamus outclassed King Corbin

Heavy Machinery vs. Miz & Morrison: DNF