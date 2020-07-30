WWE: Snoop Dog Congratulates Sasha Banks for RAW Women's Championship Win Against Asuka

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks stunned Asuka by count-out to win the title in a rematch of their bout at Extreme Rules 2020 at Monday Night RAW, following which Snoop Dog congratulated her.

Sasha Banks' win over Asuka was all Twitter for raving about after the episode. However, it was one special mention that stood out. It came from Snoop Dog.

Sharing a picture on Instagram of the Legit Boss celebrating her big win, he wrote: "Congrats 2 my lil Cuzzn @sashabankswwe. The champ is here (sic)."

Sasha Banks claimed the Raw Women's Title - which makes her a double champ as she holds the Women's Tag Team Titles with Bayley.