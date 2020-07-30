WWE: Snoop Dog Congratulates Sasha Banks for RAW Women's Championship Win Against Asuka
Sasha Banks (Photo Credit: WWE)
Sasha Banks defeated Asuka to win the RAW women's title, following which she was congratulated by Snoop Dog.
- News18 Sports
- Last Updated: July 30, 2020, 12:09 AM IST
WWE Superstar Sasha Banks stunned Asuka by count-out to win the title in a rematch of their bout at Extreme Rules 2020 at Monday Night RAW, following which Snoop Dog congratulated her.
Sasha Banks' win over Asuka was all Twitter for raving about after the episode. However, it was one special mention that stood out. It came from Snoop Dog.
Sharing a picture on Instagram of the Legit Boss celebrating her big win, he wrote: "Congrats 2 my lil Cuzzn @sashabankswwe. The champ is here (sic)."
Sasha Banks claimed the Raw Women's Title - which makes her a double champ as she holds the Women's Tag Team Titles with Bayley.
LIVE TV
georegion=282,country_code=US,region_code=SC,city=MONCKSCORNER,dma=519,msa=1440,areacode=843,county=BERKELEY,fips=45015,lat=33.1483,long=-80.0528,timezone=EST,zip=29461,continent=NA,throughput=vhigh,bw=5000,network=googlecloud,asnum=19527,network_type=hosted,location_id=0
FuelPrice
- Faridabad
- Ghaziabad
- Gulbarga
- Guntur
- Gurgaon
- Guwahati
- Hyderabad
- Indore
- Jabalpur
- Jaipur
- Jamshedpur
- Jodhpur
- Kanpur
- Kolkata
- Kota
- Kozhikode
- Lucknow
- Ludhiana
- Madurai
- Mumbai
- Mysore
- Nagpur
- Noida
- Patna
- Pune
- Raipur
- Ranchi
- Shimla
- Surat
- Thrissur
- Trichy
- Thiruvananthapuram
- Udaipur
- Vadodara
- Visakhapatnam
- Warangal
- Andhra pradesh
- Assam
- Bihar
- Chhattisgarh
- Gujarat
- Haryana
- Himachal pradesh
- Jammu and kashmir
- Jharkhand
- Karnataka
- Kerala
- Madhya pradesh
- Maharashtra
- Odisha
- Punjab
- Rajasthan
- Tamil nadu
- Telangana
- Uttar pradesh
- Uttarakhand
- West bengal
-
FUEL TYPE
PRICE
CHANGE
-
Petrol
₹ /L
+ 0.05
-
Diesel
₹ 74.26/L
+ 0.05
Price AS ON 31 July 2020
Powered By
Photogallery