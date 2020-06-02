WWE Star The Undertaker Still Bothered About Loss at WrestleMania 33 to Roman Reigns

WWE star wrestler The Undertaker recently opened up about his WrestleMania 33 match against Roman Reign in 2017. He revealed that his performance in the match still hurts him because he was unable to bring the best out of him against Reign.

Reign had defeated The Master of Pain 23-2. His heroic victory proved to be a game changer in his career at the wrestling arena. That day, Reign became the second wrestling superstar to defeat The Undertaker in nearly three decades.





SPEAR #4 puts The #Undertaker away as @WWERomanReigns does what only ONE other man has been able to do in nearly 3 decades! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/bUewcFLPet

— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2017

Undertaker also stated that his performance in that particular fixture ‘bothers’ him the most as he was unable to show the real game due to hip injury.

Speaking to The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Undertaker said, "When I couldn’t deliver for him (Reign), yeah that stuff bothers me. My hip was so bad going into that match, I couldn’t perform at a level I would’ve liked to perform at”.

Sharing his thoughts on Reign, The Deadman said, “He’s a really good dude, he deserved it and I just wanted to be able to give the best to him that I could knowing what that match was going to mean to his career. When I couldn’t deliver for him, yeah that stuff bothers me”.

Undertaker further added that he knew that the match would prove to be a big ‘launching pad’ for Reign and he wanted to perform to outclass Reign but he failed.