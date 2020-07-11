WWE's Renee Young and AEW's Jon Moxley Test Negative for Coronavirus: Report

WWE's Renee Young along with her husband and AEW's Jon Moxley have tested negative according to Dave Meltzer in his latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Renee Young, who is a RAW commentator and Backstage interviewer, took to social media a few weeks ago to inform the wrestling community that she had tested positive for Covid-19. Several other WWE backstage staff like Kayla Braxton and Jamie Noble had also contracted the virus.

In the light of Young testing positive, her husband Jon Moxley, who wrestled in WWE as Dean Ambrose, was forced to pull out of his scheduled World Championship clash against Brian Cage at AEW's Fyter Fest.

Moxley, according to reports did not test positive, still had to forego his match as AEW decided that the wrestler should stay home for 14 days.

Dave Meltzer in Wrestling Observer Newsletter says that both Renee and Moxley have tested negative and are expected to return soon.

"As of early in the week, Renee Young was fully recovered and 'felt great', so she should be returning to work fairly soon. She and Jon Moxley were both going to be tested once more this week and if the test is negative for both, he would be returning on AEW’s 7/15 show against Brian Cage."