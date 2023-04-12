Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Points to Worrying Trends in West Asia

The current government of Israel led by Benjamin Netanyahu, who took office as the prime minister for the sixth time on December 29, 2022, has been described as the most Right-wing as well as the most religious government in Israeli history. The new government’s stated priorities include expanding settlements in the West Bank and an annexation of the West Bank.

The rapid deterioration in Israeli-Palestinian relations is already being witnessed. On February 26, 2023, hundreds of Israeli settlers attacked the Palestinian town of Huwara and three nearby villages, setting alight hundreds of Palestinian homes (some with people in them), businesses, a school, and numerous vehicles, killing one Palestinian man and injuring 100 others.

Zvika Fogel, a Member of the Knesset from the ultra-nationalist Otzma Yehudit Party which forms part of the governing coalition, said he “looks very favourably upon” the results of the rampage. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (who is from the Religious Zionist Party) subsequently wrote on Twitter that Huwara should be “wiped out" by the Israeli government. He also said that “there’s no such thing as Palestinians because there’s no such thing as a Palestinian people”. He added that the Palestinian people are a fictitious nation invented only to fight the Zionist movement, asking “Is there a Palestinian history or culture? There isn’t any”. The lectern at which Smotrich spoke was covered with a flag of the ‘Greater Land of Israel’ (which also includes Jordan).

Israeli-Palestinian relations under the new Netanyahu government appear poised to deteriorate sharply. The clashes which took place last week between Palestinians and Israeli police forces in the Temple Mount area are an indication of this. Over 350 Palestinians who are supporters of Hamas were arrested and Hamas retaliated by firing 34 rockets into northern Israel. In turn, the Israeli military carried out air strikes on targets belonging to Hamas in southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

Moreover, Netanyahu’s allies are openly displaying the map of Greater Israel. This has increased tensions with Jordan. It may also be recalled that Jordan’s King Abdullah II had said a few months ago that his country is “quite prepared” for a conflict with the new Israeli government if it wants one.

There are also mounting concerns regarding the possible escalation of Israeli-Iranian tensions. Israel has long made clear its propensity for applying military pressure to disrupt Iran’s nuclear advances and weapons exports and, more recently, its drone technology programme.

In the last few months, however, Israel’s appetite for risk seems to have increased. In early January, an Israeli strike aimed at pro-Iranian militant groups inside Syria put the international airport in Damascus out of service. Later that month, reports indicated that Israel had carried out a significant drone attack on a military site in the Iranian city of Isfahan. Iran subsequently launched a drone attack on a commercial shipping tanker in the Arabian Sea owned by an Israeli businessman.

After that, an Israeli strike targeted Iranian officials meeting in a residential neighbourhood in Damascus. These recent attacks continue a decades-long pattern of largely unclaimed tit-for-tat strikes between Israel and Iran in what is described as a ‘shadow war’. Netanyahu has stated in the Knesset that one of the top priorities for the new government would be halting Iran’s nuclear programme, thus causing the risks of escalation to grow once again.

Disclaimer: The author is a former diplomat. Views expressed are personal.

