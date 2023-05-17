Kaun Banega CM? Process a Public Spectacle in Cong, Disciplined Affair in BJP Courtesy 'Strong Leadership’

When you have two contenders for the chief minister’s chair, there is bound to be some lobbying and jostling for power.

But what has emerged as a contrast on this count has been the public spectacle that plays out in the Congress, presently in Karnataka and in Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh and Punjab in the past. A more disciplined approach is apparent in the BJP which not only enjoys a stronger central leadership in form of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, but also the luxury to offer a central post to the one whose loses out, as a ‘compromise’. The classic case of the same has been in Uttar Pradesh and Assam.

Both DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah have gone public in the media in the last two days, laying out their case why either should be made the chief minister. Details of their private conversations with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, running down each other, have also leaked from their camps. In the process, the narrative that should have stayed on the phenomenal Congress win in a big state after a gap of four years has shifted to the rather ugly fight for the CM’s chair.

How BJP Does It

The BJP seems to have handled such issues much better. In 2017, when Yogi Adityanath emerged as the surprise choice for the CM in Uttar Pradesh after deliberations over several days inside the BJP, there was little murmur of a protest or public lobbying from other claimants. The ‘frontrunner’, then Union minister Manoj Sinha, was later made the Lieutenant Governor of J&K in 2020. Then state BJP president Keshav Prasad Maurya became Deputy CM and continues as till date.

In Assam too, BJP replaced its sitting CM Sarbananda Sonowal with Himanta Biswa Sarma after the elections in 2021, but the transition was smooth as Sonowal was accommodated as a Union minister. BJP changed multiple CMs mid-way in Gujarat and Uttarakhand but ensured there were no public tussles and in fact the outgoing CM proposed the name of the incumbent as the chief minister. In Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa was brought into the BJP’s parliamentary board after he was dropped as the CM.

Inner Democracy, Cites Congress

A Congress leader explained that while the BJP, by virtue of being in power at the Centre, can offer a role at the Centre to the contender who loses out, it is the CM’s role which becomes the most important in the Congress scheme of things since the party is in the opposition at the national level. “If there are two contenders, obviously they want to lay their case before the high command on why they should be CM,” the leader said.

Congress also cites how the BJP took its time to select their CMs in Uttar Pradesh and Assam while “there is inner democracy in Congress” where the MLAs opinion is paramount. However, that has not stopped Congress leaders like Sachin Pilot from openly revolting against their government on not being made the CM or leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia even leaving the party to join the BJP after the party preferred Kamal Nath as the CM. “Such public spectacles reflect the poor central leadership of the Congress that can’t exercise discipline,” a BJP leader argued.​