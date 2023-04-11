Opinion | Ajay Devgn: A Superstar Who Is More Successful than It Seems

Ajay Devgn’s Twitter introduction reads, “I talk more in movies than in real life…” Watching him talk when essential — such as in promotional press conferences and TV shows — is all it takes to understand that the actor believes in precision. Sensible, occasionally quite funny, and the owner of rugged good looks, he has been far more successful than it seems ever since he made his debut with the action drama super hit, Kuku Kohli’s Phool Aur Kaante, way back in 1991.

Much was expected from Devgn’s self-directed action drama Bholaa. The teaser and trailer had created a good enough impression, and it seemed the film would work if the overall product lived up to the promise made by these smartly edited short introductions. Bholaa’s estimated Indian collections of Rs 70 crore after 11 days in the cinemas indicate that the action-packed masala entertainer made at an estimated budget of Rs 100 crore will be a success for Devgn.

So what if Bholaa is a remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s critically and commercially acclaimed Tamil film Kaithi (2019)? Audiences have liked Devgn’s treatment of the subject and also his performance, along with those of Deepak Dobriyal and Tabu. The actor, in short, has shown once again that he can headline a film and make it work even if it is a remake, a much-criticised kind of film that seldom succeeds.

Devgn appeared in several films in 2022, which ended with Abhishek Pathak’s crime thriller Drishyam 2, also a remake but a blockbuster, in which he appeared in the much-appreciated central role. Two of his releases in which he appeared in big roles failed, one of them Indra Kumar’s comedy Thank God and the other the self-directed thriller Runway 34. Much like Shah Rukh Khan, whose few special appearances before the release of Pathaan were liked, Devgn’s performance in small roles in SS Rajamouli’s Telugu action drama RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s biopic Gangubai Kathiawadi received ample praise. All in all, he had an acceptably good year despite being prolific — which was not the case with the most prolific big-budget star, Akshay Kumar.

Few were surprised when Bholaa was spoken of as a profit-making possibility for Bollywood before its release. Meanwhile, the industry’s report card in the first quarter had both good and bad scores. Siddharth Anand’s action drama Pathaan’s phenomenal success brought joy – and optimism. Significant failures like Rohit Dhawan’s action comedy Shehzada and Raj Mehta’s Selfiee followed, reminding the industry that the modern-day viewer had become far more selective and critical than earlier.

Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar steered by the viewer-friendly leads Shraddha and Ranbir Kapoor emerged as a hit, giving Bholaa the opportunity to take the industry’s success story forward. Even if Bholaa does not collect Rs 150-plus crore worldwide, it will become another success for Bollywood. That will be a step in the right direction.

Of course, Devgn is used to the experience of delivering big box office successes. He has played different kinds of characters: the serious man in social dramas, an action hero who does his stunts, a comic character in ensemble cast comedies, a popular cop with swag, and much more.

His career has been one with numerous highlights, a number of which can compete with most at the top in the country today. In Mahesh Bhatt’s drama film Zakhm (1998), he delivers a powerful performance as a music director whose Muslim mother becomes a victim of rioters. It won him a National Film Award for Best Actor. He won two more Best Actor awards with his performances as the Indian revolutionary Bhagat Singh in Rajkumar Santoshi’s The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002) and a brave Maratha warrior and leader of men named Tanaji Malusare in Om Raut’s historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020).

Devgn has often worked with filmmaker Rohit Shetty, having appeared as a face in the crowd in Shetty’s brand of viewer-friendly comedies of the Golmaal franchise. He has also made his presence felt as the titular cop in the two Singham films, both of them instalments in Shetty’s Cop Universe, which brought the masses to the theatres.

His long list of hits includes Harry Baweja’s romantic action film Dilwale (1994), Indra Kumar’s romantic comedy Ishq (1997), Anees Bazmee’s romantic comedy Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998), Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic musical Hum Dil Chuke Sanam (1999), Ram Gopal Varma’s gangster drama Company (2002), Vishal Bhardwaj’s crime drama Omkara (2006), Milan Luthria’s gangster drama Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai (2010), Nishikant Kamat’s crime thriller Drishyam (2015), Raj Kumar Gupta’s crime drama Raid (2018), and the recent film, Abhishek Pathak’s Drishyam 2.

Devgn enjoys a rare kind of stardom. He has gone through professional ups and downs like all others, but the summary of his career is a statement of his tremendous success for three decades. He hasn’t prioritised off-screen visibility, but the range of his performances reveals his versatility and ability as an actor. Having turned 54 last week, he will have to focus on meaty character roles in a few years. Before he makes that permanent shift, he can deliver a lot more — if he gets a few things right.

The author, a journalist for three decades, writes on literature and pop culture. Among his books are ‘MSD: The Man, The Leader’, the bestselling biography of former Indian captain MS Dhoni, and the ‘Hall of Fame’ series of film star biographies. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

Read all the Latest Opinions here