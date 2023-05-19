Opinion | Arrest of Mirwaiz Farooq's Killers Reveals India's Unyielding Pursuit of Justice

On May 21, 1990, at around 10:00 am, two visitors arrived at Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq’s residence in Nageen. Simultaneously, three young individuals, aged 18 to 25, claimed to have a scheduled appointment and gained entry after the initial visitors left. Molvi Farooq’s secretary, Syed Rahman Shamas, and another security guard, Mohammad Maqbool, were present in a separate room. The young individuals spent 15 to 20 minutes with Molvi Farooq before he was shot with a 7.65 pistol, sustaining severe injuries to his head, shoulders, and abdomen.

Due to the severity of his condition, Molvi Farooq was immediately transferred to SKIMS Hospital in Soura. Medical professionals performed surgery, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his gunshot wounds at 12:25 pm.

In a momentous news conference on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, the Jammu and Kashmir Police delivered a breakthrough in the long-standing case of Molvi Farooq’s assassination. After 32 years, the two elusive terrorists responsible for the murder were finally captured.

Since that fateful day on May 21, 1990, these terrorists had evaded capture by hiding in different countries like Nepal and Pakistan. But their days on the run came to an end when they returned to Kashmir a few years ago. The terrorists, identified as Zahoor Ahmad Bhat and Javaid Ahmad Bhat, known as Ajmal Khan and Bilal, were finally brought to justice. Out of the total five terrorists involved in this heinous act, Abdullah Bangroo and Rahman Shigan met their deserved fate earlier during encounters with security forces in the 1990s. The wheels of justice continue to turn, leaving no room for these terrorists to escape the consequences of their actions.

Throughout the years, a deliberate narrative perpetuated by Pakistan’s ISI, their paid secessionists, intellectuals, and self-proclaimed champions of civil liberties has sought to conceal the truth surrounding the killers of Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq. Instead of openly acknowledging that the murderers were terrorists, armed and financially supported by our neighbouring country Pakistan, they cunningly labelled them as “unknown gunmen.” This was a calculated deception aimed to manipulate the world and the people of Kashmir into believing that it was the Indian state responsible for Molvi Farooq’s murder, rather than the terrorists sponsored by Pakistan. The truth, however, remains resolute: Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq was ruthlessly murdered by terrorists aligned with pro-Pakistani terrorist groups like Hizbul Mujahideen and Hizbula. These terrorist organisations branded him as an Indian agent due to his participation in a purported political process aimed at achieving peace with the Indian government. Blinded by their warped ideology, the Pakistani-sponsored terrorists callously executed him, silencing a voice advocating for dialogue and reconciliation. It is imperative to recognise the malevolent forces at play, orchestrating acts of terror to fuel separatism and undermine peace in the region.

Pakistan’s reprehensible actions knew no bounds, as they even targeted the funeral procession of Molvi Farooq. Infiltrating a procession of 20,000 to 25,000 mourners from Soura, terrorists orchestrated a meticulously planned assault. As the funeral procession made its way towards Rajouri Kadal, it was intercepted by the CRPF forces near Islamia College in Hawal. What ensued was a nightmarish display of violence, carefully engineered by the terrorists. They instigated confusion and chaos, hurling stones at the CRPF personnel, while armed terrorists within the procession unleashed a hail of gunfire from AK-47 rifles, attacking the CRPF picket at Hawal. This horrific incident resulted in the loss of over 60 innocent civilian lives, with more than 200 individuals sustaining grave injuries due to the crossfire. The event, now known as the deadliest massacre in Kashmir, was a calculated scheme masterminded by Pakistan.

The truth, however, was twisted and distorted, as people were falsely led to believe that the Indian state was responsible for the assassination of Molvi Farooq and intentionally carried out a massacre during his funeral procession. The reality is far more sinister and implicates Pakistan in orchestrating this heinous act, aiming to instigate unrest and manipulate public sentiment. The consequences were dire, as a perpetual cycle of hate and warfare against India engulfed the Kashmiri region. Molvi Farooq’s assassination served as a catalyst, but it was only the beginning. Pakistani-backed terrorists orchestrated countless political and civilian killings, plunging the situation into deeper despair.

On April 1, 1993, Dr Abdul Ahad Guru, a pioneering Kashmiri cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon, fell victim to a merciless terrorist attack. And on June 19, 1994, Qazi Nissar, a revered religious scholar and educator, met a similar fate. These were just a few examples of the countless lives ruthlessly snuffed out by terrorists supported by Pakistan. Yet, the entire secessionist and pro-Pakistani ecosystem propagated a twisted narrative. The killers were not mere unknown gunmen, but ruthless terrorists. Yet, a web of deceit was cunningly woven to sow confusion and falsely paint India as the culprit. The aftermath of such deceitful narratives was nothing short of catastrophic. The youth, deceived by false information, took up arms and waged a misguided war against their own country. Grave after grave was dug, as innocent lives were sacrificed for a hollow and fabricated cause.

Three decades have passed, and justice continues to elude the victims of countless killings. Among them are the brutal murders of Kashmiri Pandits, including KL Ganju, his wife Serwanand Kaul Premi, Mahant Keshav Nath, Tika Lal Taploo, NK Ganju, Prem Nath Bhat, Ajay Kapoor, and many others. These innocent lives were tragically snuffed out by terrorists like the JKLF Chief Yasin Malik, yet their quest for justice remains unfulfilled.

In the face of overwhelming evidence, the truth was callously sacrificed, and a false narrative persisted. Blame was unjustly shifted onto former Governor Jagmohan for the exodus and killings of Kashmiri Pandits. However, the reality is starkly different.

The long-awaited arrest of the killers of Molvi Farooq after an agonising 32 years sends a resounding message: The Indian state possesses unwavering political will, superiority, and the necessary resources to apprehend the terrorists sponsored by Pakistan. This monumental achievement serves as a firm declaration from the authorities that Jammu and Kashmir will no longer be left vulnerable to the machinations of subversionists, terrorists, and fundamentalists.

The impact of such breakthroughs reverberates across the public sphere, leaving an indelible imprint on the collective consciousness. It has become undeniably clear that terrorists can no longer evade the consequences of their monstrous crimes. Moreover, those who have actively or passively participated in these acts of terror will not escape scrutiny.

The writer is a Srinagar-based Journalist and columnist. He is also the recipient of “Outstanding Media Person Award” by the Jammu & Kashmir Government on Republic Day-2023. Views expressed are personal.