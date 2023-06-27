Opinion | Barack Obama’s Utter Hypocrisy on ‘Human Rights’

In a recent interview with CNN on June 22, 2023, former US President Barack Obama made a statement that appears to suggest discomfort with India’s growing prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Obama emphasised the importance of discussing the protection of the Muslim minority in a predominantly Hindu India during meetings between the US president and the Indian prime minister. However, this statement overlooks the fact that Muslims in India have been living safely for centuries, despite being surrounded by a large Hindu community. India is not only a secular state but also a diverse democracy where people of different religions, castes, and ethnicities coexist with equal rights. The unity of the Indian republic, which includes not distinguishing people based on their religion, caste, creed, colour, or ethnicity, should be acknowledged and defended against intentional attacks.

Are Muslims not safe in India?

Muslims have been living in India for hundreds of years, and although there have been occasional tensions between the two major communities, these differences have not resulted in humiliation for the Muslim community. In contrast, Muslims living in Muslim-majority countries have faced numerous challenges. For example, Pakistan separated from India to establish a state based on religious interpretations, but this move has led to an insecure life for many Muslims. Bomb blasts in mosques, state oppression against migrants, and tribal disputes among Muslims are just a few examples of the threats faced by them in certain countries. On the other hand, Indian Muslims have been living safely and are free to practice their religious beliefs according to their sectarian interpretations. Sunni and Shia Muslims both celebrate their festivals and rituals with complete freedom. Indian Muslims do not face threats from the majority community, the Constitution, or the ruling parties. Therefore, expressing concern for the protection of the so-called minority community is one made with nefarious designs.

Victimisation narrative of separatist mentality

It is undeniable that a few self-proclaimed Muslim intellectuals and scholars attempt to falsely portray themselves as victims by accusing the ruling party and the larger Hindu community. They have found support from individuals of other communities with opposing political views, who collaborate to distort the reality of the strong bond between the majority of both communities. Their intentions seem to be solely focused on blaming the majority community and playing the victim, even when the issues they raise have no direct connection to harming the Muslim community. The protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) serve as an example of such unfounded agitation by the Muslim community against the government. Additionally, certain Muslim scholars deliver ambiguous messages that further lead to misunderstandings and embarrassment for the community. The sufferings of the Muslim community in Jammu & Kashmir after the removal of Article 370 were also exaggerated by these so-called intellectuals and scholars. The success of the G20 tourism meet in Kashmir has demonstrated the decline of militancy in the region. No child of lesser Allah has died in Kashmir since August 5, 2019, in stone pelting clashes that used to be a weekly occurrence in Kashmir for 10 long years.

Misinterpretation of civil rights discrimination

Instances such as the hijab-banning issue in educational institutions in Karnataka state have been blown out of proportion as an infringement on civil rights. However, it is a well-established fact that many institutions worldwide have dress codes or uniforms to maintain discipline and conformity. Certain institutions and jobs prescribe specific dress codes for their employees. In India, the hijab as a civil right has not been denied, and individuals are free to wear religious attire in other appropriate settings. Obama’s call for the protection of the so-called minority community in India is misleading propaganda perpetuated by those with divisive mindsets. India upholds its liberal constitutional values for all its citizens, ensuring equal rights. The Supreme Court of India has even outlawed the religious practice of triple talaq, which had oppressed Muslim women. Throughout its diverse culture, India has never marginalised any of its citizens. Such baseless claims have previously been disregarded by the majority of both Muslims and Hindus. People who uphold our constitution and conduct themselves accordingly are respected and celebrated, while those with hate-filled intentions and who want to balkanise the country have rightly faced the consequences of the law.

Taheer Anwar, a nationalist Indian Muslim. A student of Philosophy and a researcher in the Quran and Islamic theology, having in-depth knowledge in Islam. Views expressed are personal.