Opinion | Bollywood: Good Times are Back, for the Time Being

Bollywood is smiling. There has been a lot of good news in the last three weeks. Viewers have been thronging the cinemas, resulting in great attendance — and substantial collection at the ticket counters.

The recent popularity of Anil Sharma’s period drama Gadar 2, Karan Johar’s romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani and Amit Rai’s satirical comedy OMG 2 is a reminder that modern-day filmgoers can step out of homes, purchase expensive tickets and watch a film if the content has genuine mass appeal. More importantly, two films headlined by big stars and released on the same day can enjoy varying degrees of success. The latter, in recent times, seemed practically impossible.

The phenomenal success of Gadar 2, whose estimated national net collection has crossed Rs 300 crore in eight days, has silenced doubters and surpassed the seemingly unrealistic expectations of most Sunny Deol and its prequel Gadar: Ek Prem Katha fans. Released along with Gadar 2, OMG 2, whose estimated national net collection has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in nine days, has been widely appreciated. The film, which was passed by the CBFC with an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate, is attracting viewers in good numbers despite Gadar 2’s onslaught. RARKPK has slowed down because it is a three-week-old release, a long period compared to its two strong competitors released later. But the film’s estimated net collection of Rs 140 crore in India is remarkable for sure.

Gadar 2 is, without a shade of doubt, the highlight of the season. Although most critics did not like the film, Sunny Deol’s screen presence and his ability to convince the viewer in over-the-top action sequences were frequently praised. However, the film received criticism for its weak screenplay, a much smaller role for Deol compared to its prequel, the near-insignificance of Ameesha Patel’s character, the real hero Utkarsh Sharma’s inability to make much impact — and a lot more.

Critics do not enjoy every mass entertainer, and Gadar 2 is one such film. Powered by some dialogues that have become particularly popular in mass circuits, recycled songs from the prequel, and Deol’s reappearance as the much-loved Tara Singh, the film has minted an estimated Rs 30 crore plus on the second Saturday after release. Its spectacular success has surprised everybody as the industry looks forward to near-certain blockbusters such as the Atlee-helmed action thriller Jawan and Maneesh Sharma’s action thriller Tiger 3, which will hit the marquee soon.

Gadar 2’s success is the outcome of memories of its blockbuster prequel and the terrific mass appeal of Sunny Deol as Tara Singh. OMG 2’s acceptance, on the other hand, is a triumph of well-written content, assured direction, and good performances led by a brilliant Pankaj Tripathi and a solid Akshay Kumar in an extended cameo. That most critics and viewers, in general, have loved the film is a much-desired result for Kumar, who has experienced a series of failures recently.

RARKPK, the third recent release, is a Karan Johar film with identifiable characteristics, such as grand sets, designer costumes, and much else that the viewer expects from KJo’s brand of larger-than-life presentations. The film is a romantic drama, which is not surprising either. RARKPK has worked because it has superb performances from its gifted leads Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and some members of the supporting cast. The entertainer covers a spectrum of emotions, and also finds a way to question social evils along the way. It offers what it does in a visually appealing package, which does not distract the viewer from the focus of the story.

Gadar 2, OMG 2 and RARKPK are vastly different films, but each has been able to attract viewers in the last few weeks. Some will insist that the simultaneous popularity of these films is a coincidence that will not repeat itself often. While that might be true, these films clearly suggest that makers must work harder to find content with mass appeal.

Making another Gadar 2 and achieving the desired result will be difficult, but films such as RARKPK and OMG 2 can attract viewers in good numbers even if released at more or less the same time. On the other hand, a cliché-ridden film with leading stars will sink — often noiselessly. So will a remake, as long as it is not a film like Abhishek Pathak’s crime thriller Drishyam 2.

The author, a journalist for three decades, writes on literature and pop culture. Among his books are ‘MSD: The Man, The Leader’, the bestselling biography of former Indian captain MS Dhoni, and the ‘Hall of Fame’ series of film star biographies. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect News18’s views.