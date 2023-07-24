Opinion | If Opposition Gives Free Hand To Congress, Naming Alliance INDIA Can Be Counterproductive

The Opposition political parties in India have formed an alliance known as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), which has generated considerable interest. This is the first time in the history of the Opposition alliance that these parties have demonstrated such determination. The decisiveness and efforts to collaborate are commendable. The only contradiction, however, is the Opposition political parties’ track record of upholding the country‘s honour.

The Congress exerted a much larger effort at the Opposition alliance meeting in Bengaluru, and it would not be incorrect to state that the party led the show. The effectiveness of the INDIA versus NDA debate will continue, as it provides the Opposition with a positive impetus to develop a broader narrative. But it is also a good moment for Opposition political parties to realise that if this platform becomes all about the Congress, then naming the alliance INDIA will be counterproductive, as the Indian National Congress will only seek to advance its agenda regarding the nation.

In examining the landscape of Opposition political parties, one cannot help but notice a glaring contradiction that lies at the heart of their historical track record: their commitment, or lack thereof, to upholding the respect and dignity of the nation.

The Congress party’s notion of India has faced substantial criticism on various fronts. In the realm of Indian politics, a recurring debate has emerged surrounding the notion of India in terms of the views of the Congress. The critics contend that this concept has become excessively fixated on the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, thereby neglecting to fully encapsulate the rich tapestry of diversity that characterises the nation. This viewpoint raises pertinent questions about the extent to which the idea of India truly reflects the multifaceted nature of the country. Throughout the history of the Congress, one cannot deny the overwhelming influence and dominance of the Nehru-Gandhi family. From its inception, this political dynasty has held a firm grip on the party’s leadership, shaping its trajectory and leaving an indelible mark on Indian politics. The prevailing sentiment surrounding the notion of India has given rise to allegations suggesting that it serves as a mere instrument for the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty to perpetuate its authority and sway.

Many critics also believe that the very essence of the idea of India in Congress leans excessively towards secularism, thereby failing to adequately acknowledge the significance of the nation‘s Hindu majority. Similarly, the Congress has traditionally been seen as a party of the elite. The prevailing sentiment surrounding the idea of India has given rise to a wave of accusations, asserting that it falls short of adequately representing the concerns and welfare of the impoverished and marginalised segments of society.

It is evident that the Congress party, particularly Rahul Gandhi, displayed a keen inclination towards christening the alliance as “INDIA”. Over the course of recent years, the party, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, has consistently endeavoured to portray a disheartening portrayal of Indian democracy, both domestically and on the international platform, all in an effort to challenge the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the grand scheme of things, one cannot help but ponder whether the multitude of political parties will ultimately find common ground when it comes to embracing this notion of India.

In the realm of political discourse, the issue of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has emerged as a contentious topic, drawing divergent opinions from various political entities. While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has unequivocally voiced its support for the implementation of a UCC, the Congress and other political factions have taken a contrasting stance, expressing their opposition to the UCC. This illustrates that if the Opposition parties do not stop Congress from advancing its agenda, then the entire effort to come together and give it a catchy name will fail.

In the realm of Opposition politics, a prevailing trend emerges: the formation of political parties with a distinct regional or state-centric agenda. These parties, born out of a desire to champion the interests of specific regions, have steadfastly remained committed to their localised causes throughout the passage of time. In a fascinating display of regional politics, the Shiv Sena emerged as a formidable force, championing the cause of the Marathi-speaking community in the state of Maharashtra. Similarly, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) swiftly rose to prominence, ardently advocating for the interests of the Telugu-speaking populace in the vibrant state of Andhra Pradesh. These two political entities, born out of a desire to safeguard the rights and aspirations of their respective linguistic communities, have undeniably left an indelible mark on the political landscape of their respective regions. It is disheartening to observe that these political parties seem to lack a broader perspective when it comes to the betterment of our beloved nation, India.

In the realm of Indian politics, a glaring impediment to the emergence of a robust and impactful Opposition lies in the prevailing state-centric nature of the majority of Opposition political parties. This dearth of a broader national vision hampers the growth and efficacy of the opposition movement, posing a significant challenge to the nation’s overall development. In order to mount a formidable challenge against the ruling BJP, the Opposition parties must confront the daunting hurdles that lie in their path and forge a unified vision for the nation. The persistent peril lies in the potential adherence of these political parties to the Congress’s ideology.

Here it is important to note what Rahul Gandhi said earlier, as reported by The Indian Express, “I respect the Opposition, I like its leaders… But if you look at the Samajwadi Party, it doesn’t have a national ideology. It has a position in Uttar Pradesh, and perhaps they won’t come because they have to defend it… The Samajwadi Party’s idea would not work in Kerala, Karnataka, or Bihar. So there is a need for a central ideological framework and structure, which only the Congress can provide.”

In the midst of the ongoing political discourse, it is hard not to question the authenticity of the Opposition’s claims to champion an inclusive India. While they undoubtedly strive to construct a compelling narrative, one cannot help but ponder the credibility of these political parties in truly embodying the values of inclusivity. The Samajwadi Party (SP), renowned for its association with the Yadav community in Uttar Pradesh, has carved a niche for itself as a political entity that champions their cause. When it comes to the RJD, it is evident that inclusivity has not been a prominent feature in their policy and politics. At the core of these political parties lies the fundamental principle of advocating for and embodying the interests and values of a particular community or identity. Similarly, it would be absurd to even consider that the Indian Muslim League, which is currently a part of INDIA, is an inclusive political party that speaks for India’s diversity.

In the realm of political dynamics, it is imperative for Opposition parties to grasp the gravity of their actions amidst a web of contradictions. Should they fail to recognise the peril of allowing themselves to be swayed by the Congress, thereby vigorously advancing their own agenda, the very essence of the alliance, aptly named INDIA, may inadvertently yield counterproductive outcomes. In the context of political strategy, the Opposition’s failure to determine the key issues to combat against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) raises legitimate concerns. The absence of a clear focus in this naming strategy begs the question: could this potentially pose a problem for the Opposition down the line?

