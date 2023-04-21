Opinion | Indian Premier League: Why Dhoni is IPL 2023’s King of Cool

When Ravindra Jadeja became the sixth Chennai Super Kings batsman to get dismissed in an Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, sounds of joy erupted at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. CSK’s score had reached a formidable 224 with two deliveries left in the team innings. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the 41-year-old skipper, walked in to face the penultimate delivery. God, it seemed, had replaced a human being at the crease.

CSK fans at the Chinnaswamy — among them hardcore supporters of the Men in Yellow and many others who switched loyalties just before Dhoni faced his first delivery — started praying for a first-ball six. That did not happen, with MSD scoring a single off the only delivery he faced. But the response to his brief presence at the crease was a reminder that most cricket fans love him unconditionally — although he has left his Team India glory days far behind.

Cut to another match against Rajasthan Royals at the Chepauk in Chennai, which CSK lost by three runs. Batting in the company of Jadeja, Dhoni hit three huge sixes in his 17-ball unbeaten 32. But, he failed to take CSK past the finishing line. As long as he was at the crease — which was until the final delivery — CSK fans had hope. After all, Dhoni has been the architect of many last-moment wins. His history made them optimistic.

TOO LESS, TOO LATE

Many Dhoni fans might suggest that the cricketer needs to bat at number six to make the maximum impact. Indeed, he does, because he is in good touch. The ball is meeting the sweet spot of his bat, and his running between the wickets is almost as impressive as earlier. While his absence from the crease for the most part of CSK innings makes his batting seem like special appearances in big budget films, he needs to raise his hand and get some big scores for his team. That, he can. And, if helped by good luck, quite easily.

At the moment, however, CSK’s visible emphasis is on Dhoni’s proven leadership skills. He has led his team to the final on nine occasions in IPL, which includes four triumphs in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. If he decides to promote himself and walk in earlier, he might be able to make more significant contributions with the bat. For his fans, such a decision will be a dream come true. And if he manages to play a couple of solid knocks — studded with sixes and embellished by swift sprints — he might lead his team to a tenth final of a sporting festival with matchless emotional appeal.

RISE FROM NOWHERE

Whenever Dhoni is on the field, cricket lovers cannot take their eyes off their television screens. His popularity is partly because of his life story, which has inspired many playing the game in places far away from the metros. Born in Ranchi, such was his struggle that he even worked as a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) at the Kharagpur railway station between 2001 and 2003, an ordinary job which suggested nothing about his spectacular future as a Team India cricketer. He played domestic cricket for Bihar and Jharkhand, neither of which made much of an impact on the nation’s cricketing scene.

A wicketkeeper-batsman, who made news because of his changing hairstyles not long after his ODI debut on 23 December 2004 against Bangladesh, Dhoni eventually retired from international cricket on 15 August 2020. He failed to have a good record as a Test captain in away conditions. Under his captaincy, however, India won many prestigious tournaments, including the 2007 ICC World Twenty 20, the 2011 Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

The cricketer is, without a shade of doubt, one of the most loved sportsmen in the nation’s history. He has experienced his share of ups and downs, with more ups than downs. He has won matches for his national ODI team with his extraordinary finishing ability and excellent running between the wickets. He has demonstrated his speed as a wicket-keeper and stumped numerous batsmen, forcing them to take the slow long walk home. He has delivered both excellent — and disappointing — outcomes as the leader, but the overall assessment of his performance has ensured him a place among the great Indian cricket captains of all time.

CONNECT WITH THE MASSES

The Internet never forgets. It never lets us forget anything either. Dhoni rules many hearts because his special memories have been preserved on the web: those that remind us of his quick reflexes, fast running, towering sixes, punishing knocks, smart captaincy decisions and good catches when he played in Team India colours. That said, Dhoni is who he is because he connects with the masses spontaneously. His fans can sense that he inspires his team and, as long as he is present at the crease, few targets seem unachievable. There is something about the man, a mysterious X factor, that makes his presence an important one in a celebration such as the IPL. Let us enjoy what he has to offer before he calls it a day.

The author, a journalist for three decades, writes on literature and pop culture. Among his books are ‘MSD: The Man, The Leader’, the bestselling biography of former Indian captain MS Dhoni, and the ‘Hall of Fame’ series of film star biographies. Views expressed are personal.

