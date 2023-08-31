Opinion | India’s G20 Presidency Stands Out as a ‘People’s Presidency’

Under its G20 Presidency, India’s plan to host nearly 230 meetings in 60 different cities across the country has caught the eye of the world and Indian citizens alike. From Itanagar in the east to Gandhinagar in the west, and from Srinagar up north to Chennai down south, India’s G20 meetings have showcased India’s vibrant democracy and thriving cultural diversity to hundreds of foreign delegates in the run-up to the final Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi. The same meetings have driven country-wide public participation publicising India’s G20 chairship, instilling pride in people’s hearts and giving them an opportunity to put their cities on the world map of top-tier diplomacy.

It’s worth noting that PM Narendra Modi has been instrumental in turning India’s G20 presidency into a platform where public participation has been unprecedented. His vision has truly democratised the process, making it a “people’s presidency.”

Detaching from a Delhi-centric approach to diplomacy and democratising the country’s participation in the G20 meetings has allowed India to tie in all the facets of its diversity and present a holistic picture of this vast country to a slew of international delegates, effectively dispelling any misconceptions about its culture, democracy, and territorial unity. These meetings showed India’s vast tourism potential to the world. They also captured the fastest-growing major economy’s IT and industrial hubs live in action.

Highlighting Territorial Cohesion

Two G20 meetings under India’s presidency stand out as they got people talking globally— one in Kashmir and another in Arunachal Pradesh.

G20 in Kashmir

The Third Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting in Srinagar hosted 60 foreign delegates showcasing the ethereal beauty of Kashmir. The people of Kashmir enthusiastically participated in the event, showcasing their warmth and hospitality. This was a shining moment for Kashmir as its tourism potential was unleashed on the global stage.

The G20 meeting was one of the biggest international events held in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) since the nullification of Article 370, which stripped the region of its semi-autonomous status in August 2019. It was seen as a reiteration on the global stage of the region being India’s integral part.

While China skipped the meeting, delegates and officials from G20 members, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, the UK, the US, and the European Union, attended the inaugural events on the banks of Dal Lake.

This showed that while China was deeply opposed to India’s plan, all other nations could not resist participating in the Kashmir meeting, reinforcing India’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

G20 in Arunachal Pradesh

In March, a G20 meeting was held in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, to the chagrin of China. Over 100 delegates visited the state which China claims as its own. While China gave the two-day programme a miss, all other nations sent their delegates to the event.

The Northeastern state showcased its Himalayan beauty and cultural richness allowing the people of Arunachal Pradesh to participate in high-stakes diplomatic affairs and voice their patriotism.

Highlighting India’s Scenic Beauty, Cultural Richness and Economic Prowess

India is a culturally diverse land. It is a cradle of religions. It is also a geographically diverse expanse with snowy Himalayan mountains, lush green hills, deep forests, massive rivers, and a long coastline. However, it is almost always imagined in a stereotypical way, especially when depicted in foreign films whose cameras would not land too far from the Taj Mahal. The grand richness of the Indian land could not have been demonstrated better than to have a series of meetings across the country’s geographical expanse.

India has shown a visionary approach to showcasing the diversity of India through G20 meetings. India has been presented as a multifaceted nation on the global stage. Amritsar and Chandigarh highlighted Punjab’s Sikh heritage. Rishikesh, in India’s northern state of Uttarakhand, in the Himalayan foothills beside the Ganges River highlighted its religious significance and scenic allure for Hindu pilgrims and global tourists. Rich Rajasthani culture and historical forts were on display in Pink City, Jaipur and Blue City, Jodhpur. Khajuraho highlighted ancient India’s jaw-dropping architectural grandeur. In Varanasi, which hosted the Culture Ministers’ meeting, delegates saw India’s oldest city thriving in all the colours of its heritage and took a walk in time through India’s brightest and darkest moments in history. In Hampi, delegates were acquainted with the grand 14th-century Vijayanagar empire. In the Eastern Ghats, Bhubaneswar’s temple architecture was on display. The beautiful sandy beaches of industrial town Vizag and party hub Goa also made it to the G20 map.

In India’s Silicon Valley Bengaluru and in Hyderabad, delegates saw India’s IT prowess live in action. In Thiruvananthapuram, the world saw India’s grand ancient temples and modern space power residing side by side.

Democratising Diplomacy

Instead of following a Delhi-centric approach to diplomacy, the Modi government has emphasised hosting state visits of leaders in different states of India. This is not the first time such a democratic approach to planning diplomatic meetings has been followed. For example, PM Modi hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping in Gujarat in 2014 and in Mahabalipuram in 2018. He hosted Donald Trump and Australia’s Anthony Albanese in Gujarat too.

Ensuring Public Participation

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi said, “Our Presidency of G-20 is a People’s Presidency, in which the spirit of public participation is at the forefront. More than 1.5 crore people are associated with the events being organised across the country regarding this.”

G20 events have given a big facelift to India’s major cities. Also, it has helped drive domestic tourists to these cities. Exhibitions, like the “Mother of Democracy" exhibition in Delhi, are attracting several visitors. PM Modi has been proactive in ensuring public participation at various G20 events. Whether it’s health, technology, or other sectors, he has consistently emphasised the need for public involvement in national and international campaigns.