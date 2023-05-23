Opinion | Kharge May Be Man of the Match in Karnataka, But His Real Test Will be on Bouncy CWC and Rajasthan Pitches

Karnataka assembly polls and the selection of the chief minister have been a great learning experience for the grand old party. Congress insiders say a “Karnataka template” would be followed in the ensuing state polls of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, etc. At the same time, the Congress would attempt to fine-tune or reduce the mistakes it made between 14 and 18 May, 2023, when Siddaramaiah was chosen as the Karnataka chief minister amid hectic lobbying and a ring of secrecy.

The real stars behind Siddaramaiah’s crowning were Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge who emerged as a politician among politicians and Rahul Gandhi. Rahul helped Kharge tide over various pressures, lobbying and allurements from DK Shivakumar‘s camp. DK, as he popularly addressed in the party circles, was in no mood to give in, counting heavily on Sonia Gandhi. But a call in his favour did not come from 10, Janpath where Rahul now has a round-the-clock office-cum residence.

Sonia’s absence from Bangalore during the swearing-in and Rahul’s spirited address at the occasion is a clear signal to Congress leaders, existing and potential allies that nothing would work without the consent and approval of Rahul who has full faith and trust in Kharge’s judgement. In this sense, Kharge’s emergence as ‘Manmohan Singh’ in the organisational and political affairs of the party is significant. Would it elevate to another level in May 2024 is a matter of sheer speculation.

Away from the public glare, the power tussle in Karnataka is far from over and turning out to be a litmus test. The temptation of ‘wet’ portfolios is so brazen that not many are willing to adorn the high office of the Speaker. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah could not appoint 30 odd ministers amidst a bizarre demand that camp followers of various regional satraps would have a rotational tenure in office. The deadlock resulted in the party opting for nine ministers including a deputy chief minister. The names of the ministers who were sworn in on Saturday had to be vetted and cleared by Kharge.

Incidentally, Kharge is said to have ordered an in-house probe into how a confidential communication approving eight ministers in the Siddaramaiah cabinet was leaked to the media. Apparently, Kharge is unhappy on two counts. Firstly, as a stickler for probity, is uncomfortable over the perception that he, instead of chief minister Siddaramaiah, had the final say in the selection of the Karnataka cabinet. BJP IT chief Amit Malviya was quick to comment, “Consultation is one thing, but asking that the decision be implemented, undermines the authority of the Chief Minister’s office.” On a more personal note, Kharge did not like being a father, recommending son Priyank’s name. Priyank Kharge, a third-time MLA, deserved a ministerial berth on his own merit as he had served as IT minister in the previous Siddaramaiah government.

The Congress leadership also reportedly wants to revisit its communication strategy between 14 and 18 May. The period saw near silence from AICC communication department and its office bearers namely Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Supriya Shrinate. There were continuous and inspired leaks on WhatsApp, ‘unauthorised’ spokespersons appearing on TV and a total absence of a quick response mechanism. While this period of disorder was dubbed as ‘strategic,’ clearly as an afterthought, party insiders say media management remains an area of concern. The Congress needs to figure out whether professional poll strategists working for individuals should be permitted to act as ‘spokespersons’ when their vested interest is in an individual or discouraged from public pronouncement, behind the scene lobbying etc.

All eyes are on Kharge on two key issues. The Congress president was authorised to revamp the Congress Working Committee, AICC secretariat, constitute a central election committee, disciplinary committee and a number of other panels, departments and cells. The Gandhis have made it clear that they would not be publicly backing any contender for the party posts. Yet, Kharge, like Manmohan Singh of the 2004-14 era, has to cater to their likes, reward loyalties and present a somewhat youthful and professional face of the grand old party. His second challenge is resolving the ongoing logjam in Rajasthan. At an informal level, both CWC composition and the Rajasthan impasse need to be settled before 31 May when Rahul Gandhi travels abroad. Kharge and his team have a busy week ahead.

The writer is a visiting fellow at the Observer Research Foundation. A well-known political analyst, he has written several books, including ‘24 Akbar Road’ and ‘Sonia: A Biography’. Views expressed are personal.