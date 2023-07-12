Opinion | Maveeran Alagumuthu Kone: India’s First Freedom Fighter

In the year 1759, Maveeran Alagumuthu Kone waged a war against British rule, which is considered the first freedom war fight against them. In the Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu, the kings who ruled Kattalangulam part had their familial name as “Alagumuthu”. In the year 1725, Alagumuthu’s father, Angamuthu Kone, got a copper plate inscription from the king of Madurai, Krishnappa Nayakar 1st and was crowned as the undisputed king of Kattalangulam.

Maaveeran Alagumuthu Kone was born to King Angamuthu Kone and Queen Azhagumuthammal in the year 1728 followed by the birth of his brother Chinna Alagumuthu Kone in the year 1729. From the copper plate inscriptions, as written by periya veerappa nayakar, it is confirmed that the Alagumuthu Kone clan belonged to the Gopala lineage and their gothram was Krishna and they belonged to the Konar community.

Maaveeran Alagumuthu Kone had to become the crowned king at the young age of 22, followed by his father’s death at the Hanumanthakudi war. At that juncture of his life, he had Jagaveera Ramapandiya Ettappan, the king of Ettayapuram, as his best friend, to tide him through the difficult phase.

It was the tradition and custom in the army fleet of the Ettayapuram king that their commanders-in-chief were given the title “Servaikaaran.” Alagamuthu Kone large-heartedly welcomed Alagappan Servaikaaran from Madurai. Soldiers who accompanied him gave villages for their settlement in and around Kattalangulam. He also ensured that they were given villages that earned 500 gold sovereigns namely Chozhapuram, Vaalaampatti, and Maarthandampatti. With his inherent battling and warring prowess, he proved to be the most efficient warrior. At the same time, he was the most honest servaikaaran for the Ettayapuram king.

Though it was always thought and presumed that the mutiny against the British was conducted in 1857, the reality was, the revolts against them had already started much before this period. In the year 1759, the war waged against the British by Alagumuthu Kone was the first of its kind. It’s even said much before Veerapandiya Kattabomman, Nerkattaan Seval Poolidevan, who revolted against the Britishers, Alagumuthu Kone was the first king to have fought and sacrificed his life for the nation’s cause. He had also stopped Palaiyakkarars, who looked after the fragmented units of kingdoms for better administration from paying taxes to the Britishers. The irony is that the facts of these freedom fighters have gone untold.

When British commander Alexander Crane and Maruthanayagam Pillai (Khan Sahib) came to Ettayapuram and its surrounding camps to collect taxes, having heard about their arrival, Ettappan immediately conducted a very close meeting with his ministers, close aides and Alagumuthu Kone. According to the decision taken in this meeting, it was decided not to pay taxes to the British.

At this juncture, the killing of Alagumuthu Kone was done in connivance with Alexander Crane and Khan Sahib. Khan sahib, who lost his parents at a very young age, got this name after being adopted by a Muslim, but his birth name was Maruthanayagam Pillai and he hailed from the Vellalar community.

Not expecting such a reply from the king of Ettayapuram, the Britishers got angry and sent Alexander Crane and Khan Sahib to wage a war against these Indian kings. Khan Sahib along with his army fleet had also brought in his cannon fleet and charged against the people of Ettayapuram. In the meantime, Alagumuthu Kone had to muster all his might in keeping the people safe and also to get the people to join the army fleet. These army men were safely ensconced at the Pethanaayakanoor Fort for an overnight stay. The next day they were supposed to be taken to Maaviliodai.

Even much before this could happen, Khan Sahib with his large army and weaponry fleet attacked Pethanaayakanoor Fort and conducted a killing spree. Alagumuthu Kone fought back Khan Sahib with utmost bravery. The battle continued but in the end, Alagumuthu Kone, with his 6 army commanders, 248 soldiers who could not be bound by thick ropes, were inhumanly bound by iron chains and were taken to a place called Nadukaattoor. Here they were made to stand in front of cannons and were forced to pay taxes and were also asked to apologise to save their lives.

Alagumuthu Kone refused to budge, after which the right hand of 248 soldiers were inhumanly cut off their bodies. Along with Alagumuthu Kone, 3 other people who were involved in revolting and waging a war against the Britishers were bound to the mouth of the shooting canon. When the canon was fired, the bodies of the people were shattered into pieces.

This inhumane massacre was reported by Subash Servai Yadav, from the stone inscriptions at the Nadukkaattoor cannon firing spot, who had quoted in his book, Maveeran Alagumuthu Kone: Mahnupotrum Maaveeran Azhagu Muthu Kohn. It is recorded that even before the canon shooting, the last moments and having known his death is immediate, Kone’s utterances were “I will never disclose my people who have stood with me, I will never pay taxes to the Britishers.” This has also been reported by Swami Dikshitar, who worked at the Ettayapuram royal chambers, in his book ‘Vamsamani Deepikai’.

With the rare information received from the earlier said book, ILasai Rajamani was so inspired that he wrote a book on Alagumuthu Kone, called ‘Sudhandhira Veeran Alagumuthu Yadav’. It is also said that all the direct descendants of Alagumuthu Kone belong to the Yadava community.

If Alagumuthu Kone had, pistols, cannons, artillery, and other weaponry, history would have changed forever. In connivance with Britishers, Khan Sahib’s unpardonable treachery and cruelty, at last met his own end. He was hanged to death by the Nawab of Arcot, who in fear of his resurgence, made pieces of his dead body and buried him in different parts of Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu government has built a memorial in fond remembrance of Alagumuthu Kone at Kattalangulam. On July 11, due respects are paid to this tall soldier-king. In the year 2012, a video depicting his life was made. In the year 2015, on December 26, a stamp was issued in his honour.

We have to revisit the past to remember these freedom fighters whose stories have not been brought to the knowledge of people. Let’s not forget their sacrifices, bravado, which can really inspire one and all.

