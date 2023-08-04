Opinion | Mitigating Communal Strife in India: Building Bridges for Peace

The ruling party of Tamil Nadu, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), along with its ally Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK), has come under scrutiny due to a controversial banner displayed in Batlagundu. The banner depicts Hindu Gods Rama, Lakshmana, and Sita in a derogatory manner and targets the Modi government in connection with the Manipur violence. The banner portrays Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Lord Rama and Amit Shah as Lord Lakshmana, holding bow and arrows, with a naked woman representing Goddess Sita. This seemed to allude to the disturbing incident in Manipur where a woman was paraded naked and sexually assaulted.

While the controversy surrounding the first banner is still ongoing, another offensive banner has emerged on social media, allegedly erected by an Islamist party in Chennai and Coimbatore. The banner derogatorily depicts Bharat Mata (Mother India). The image in the tweet shows the Manipur violence victim portrayed as Bharat Mata alongside her perpetrators, one of whom is wearing a saffron-coloured mask. Jawahirullah MH, the leader of MMK, claimed that the MMK district office bearers in Dindigul promptly responded by removing all the digital banners as soon as they were placed, even before any demonstrations occurred.

We won’t say ‘bharat mata ki jai’ but would be the first one to use her for political propaganda.Another derogatory poster by MMK (an I.N.D.I. Alliance). Pc - Coimbatore local portal SimpliCity pic.twitter.com/1JS4TiTHJs — The Hawk Eye (@thehawkeyex) July 31, 2023

Moreover, more than 300 individuals, primarily affiliated with the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) were charged for allegedly chanting provocative anti-Hindu slogans during a march in the northern Kerala district. The incident occurred during a rally organised by the Youth League in Kanhangad, expressing solidarity with the victims of violence in Manipur. The individuals have been booked under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to promoting enmity between different groups based on religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and engaging in acts that could disrupt social harmony.

In sharp contrast to the mainstream leftist narrative of Muslims being perennially oppressed and scared, Akbaruddin Owaisi, the brother of the self-proclaimed saviour of the Indian constitution, Asaduddin Owaisi, did not vacillate while spewing venom not only against the Hindu deities but also inciting violence against the Hindu majority. His infamous 15-minute remark also echoed during the recent provocative slogans raised during the rally.

On the other hand, in a shocking video from Delhi, a right-wing organisation protestor was seen issuing an open threat to Muslims outside Nangloi Police Station. The man seen in the video also asks for “Uttarakhand-like boycott” of Muslims in Delhi. The crowd can be heard raising slogans of “khoon bahega sadko pe” (blood will flow on the streets). “All those living on rent in our area who are Islamic and fundamentalist, we will throw them out. In 1947 Pakistan came into existence and it was said that others would go and stay there. To live in this country, the appeal was to live in peace. Whoever has disturbed peace, will you throw them out like Uttarakhand or not?”

The communal violence in Nuh district has spread to neighbouring areas, including Gurugram, leading to a series of clashes which resulted in the unfortunate death of a cleric and the mosque in Sector 57 being destroyed. Six people including two home guards and four civilians also died in the incident.

Communal tensions in India have reached an alarming rate, posing a significant threat to social harmony and stability. It is crucial for the government to address this issue effectively and promptly to maintain law and order. While it is essential to recognise that anti-social elements exist in all communities, it is vital to remember that they do not represent the sentiments of the larger community. The government must focus on promoting dialogue, fostering inter-community understanding, and implementing strict measures against those who attempt to instigate violence or disrupt communal harmony. By nurturing an environment of inclusivity, tolerance, and respect for diversity, India can work towards mitigating communal tensions and fostering a sense of unity among its citizens. Effective governance and unbiased law enforcement will play a pivotal role in achieving these goals and ensuring a peaceful and cohesive society for all.

From the northern valleys to the southern peninsulas, and from the western deserts to the eastern deltas, India’s rich tapestry is woven with threads of diversity and pluralism. The unity in this diversity lies at the core of India’s identity, and it is imperative for all its inhabitants to be respectful of each other’s religious sentiments to ensure continued harmony.

In this vast and diverse country, it is essential for people of all cultures and religions to understand and appreciate one another’s beliefs. Respect and empathy should form the cornerstone of our interactions. We should celebrate the differences that make us unique while cherishing the common threads that bind us together as Indians. Open dialogue, understanding, and the willingness to learn about each other’s customs and traditions can foster an environment of inclusivity.

However, some advocate free speech absolutists claim that everyone should have the right to say whatever they want. While free speech is a fundamental human right, it comes with responsibilities. In the Indian context, this debate can be seen as somewhat elitist when pressing issues like hunger, unemployment, and poverty demand our immediate attention. Prioritising constructive discussions and addressing real-world challenges should be the focus, while ensuring that free speech does not lead to communal discord or violence. Indeed, there is no country in the world where free speech is entirely unrestricted. Even in developed nations like the United States, laws governing speech exist to maintain public order and protect the rights of all citizens. It is essential to strike a balance between safeguarding individual liberties and maintaining social harmony.

When provocative slogans or actions aimed at creating unrest surface, strict action should be taken against the perpetrators. The government must deal with such elements firmly, ensuring that they face the consequences of their actions. Upholding the rule of law is crucial in safeguarding the unity and stability of the nation. Every member of society must recognise that provocative behaviour or inflammatory statements tarnish the image of their respective communities. These actions do not represent the sentiments of the entire community but can lead to misconceptions and stereotyping. It is in everyone’s interest to promote a positive image and to work towards fostering goodwill and understanding among all communities.

The Muslim community, often portrayed as an oppressed minority, is, in fact, the second-largest majority in India. This community has long been an integral part of the nation’s fabric and plays a significant role in its growth and progress. With this influence comes the responsibility to uphold the values of peace, harmony, and cooperation. By being proactive in maintaining law and order, the Muslim community can actively contribute to India’s continued success as a diverse and inclusive nation.

By tackling real-world challenges, addressing provocations with firmness, and promoting a positive image of our communities, we can ensure that India remains a shining example of coexistence, tolerance, and progress on the global stage.

The author takes special interest in history, culture and geopolitics. He is a proponent of religious reform and identifies himself as “an Indic Muslim exploring Vedic knowledge and cultural heritage through music”. When he is not writing columns, he enjoys playing drums and performing raps. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect News18’s views.