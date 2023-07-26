Opinion | National Education Policy 2020: Three Years of Transforming Education

Introduction

Unveiled on July 29, 2020, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 marked a momentous milestone in India’s education landscape. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the policy represents a significant step towards creating a transformative, inclusive, and innovative education system aligned with India’s aspirations in the Amrit Kaal.

Even prior to the introduction of the NEP 2020, the Modi government’s work in the education sector has led to several fundamental improvements, including

Consistent improvement in Gross Enrollment Ratio at the primary level since 2014. Today, India has achieved universal enrollment below Class 5.

The Gender Parity Index in school education has increased from 0.94 in 2014, to 0.99 in 2020, serving as a testament to the impact created by initiatives such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.

Since 2014, more than 2 lakh additional classrooms have been constructed, along with 2.36 lakh toilets for children in schools.

However, as the previous National Policy on Education was 34 years old, a need was felt to modernise and contemporise India’s education system to meet the requirements of the modern world and our aspirations in the Amrit Kaal. The NEP 2020 introduced a slew of never-seen-before reforms within the education system of India. Whether it be the new, holistic approach, the three-language formula or the focus towards skill development; all of them are aligned towards maximising the demographic dividend of India and contributing to our aspiration of becoming the third largest economy in the world by 2047.

Quality-Centric and Holistic Approach of the Policy

Arguably, the most remarkable achievement of the NEP 2020 is its shift towards a holistic and multidisciplinary approach to education. Unlike previous policies that focused primarily on access and infrastructure, NEP 2020 places paramount importance on the quality of education. By integrating arts, humanities, and sciences, the policy fosters critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills among students.

This comprehensive understanding of various subjects and their interconnectedness empowers students to navigate an increasingly complex world with confidence. Moreover, NEP 2020 recognises the pivotal role of teachers in shaping the academic journey of children. The policy emphasises the importance of well-trained, informed, and motivated teachers who are instrumental in delivering quality education.

Early Childhood Education: Building Strong Foundations

NEP 2020 recognises that the early years of a child’s life are critical for their overall development. The ‘5+3+3+4’ system of schooling introduced by the policy encompasses the pre-school/Anganwadi/Balvatika phase as an integral part of formal education. By emphasising play and activity-based learning, NEP 2020 aims to develop foundational skills from a young age while ensuring that children are free from the fear of examinations. The policy reinforces the importance of universal access to quality Early Childhood Education (ECE), as it forms the crucial base for a child’s future learning journey.

Strengthening the Foundations of Schooling

Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) skills are at the core of NEP 2020. The policy recognises that these fundamental skills are essential for a child’s academic journey and aims to achieve FLN proficiency among all Class 3 children in India by 2026-27 through the NIPUN Bharat Mission. The policy acknowledged that over 5 crore children may not have these basic skills, and forms the basis for the prioritisation of FLN and the NIPUN Bharat Mission.

This mission serves as the backbone for implementing various transformative changes within classrooms, ensuring that no child is left behind. The introduction of the National Curriculum Framework (NCF 2022) based on empiricism, relevance, interdisciplinarity, and creativity provides a modern and comprehensive roadmap for education, setting the stage for a well-rounded learning experience.

Technological Integration: Turning Crisis into Opportunity

The launch of NEP 2020 amidst the Covid pandemic showcased the policy’s resilience and adaptability. School closures and the shift to online learning revealed the challenges and inequalities faced by students, especially those from marginalised backgrounds.

However, NEP 2020 viewed this crisis as an opportunity for transformation. It institutionalised the use of technology in education, bridging the digital divide and providing equal access to learning opportunities for millions of students, including those from low-income backgrounds.

The introduction and widespread adoption of DIKSHA (Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing) has been instrumental in making education freely accessible to over 100 million users since its inception in 2017. This technological integration has revolutionised the learning experience, enabling personalised and interactive education for students across the nation.

A Paradigm Shift in Assessments

NEP 2020 seeks to revolutionise the assessment process to optimise learning and development. It advocates for regular, formative, and competency-based assessments that focus on tracking children’s skill development. Rote memorisation is deemed outdated, with emphasis placed on FLN and formative assessments that test higher-order thinking and conceptual clarity.

Indeed, a uniform, competency-based assessment system, setting norms, standards, and benchmarks across India is required to meet the skill requirements of the 21st century. A National Assessment Centre (PARAKH) has also been established for overseeing this process.

Conclusion

While there are several other important reforms within the dynamic NEP 2020, across a multitude of fields, these are some critical ones in the domain of school education.

India’s NEP 2020 signifies a transformative leap, laying the foundation for a future-ready and inclusive society. By addressing critical challenges and fostering holistic development, the policy equips students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the 21st century. On the third anniversary of the NEP 2020, we must recognise its comprehensive nature and far-reaching implications, representing our aspirations for education in India.

The NEP 2020 paves the path for a reformed education system aligned with the demands of the future, nurturing a brighter and prosperous future for the nation. The policy is a testament to India’s commitment to providing quality education to all and shaping a generation of empowered individuals ready to lead India’s journey towards growth and development.​

