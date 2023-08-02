Opinion | Rejuvenation of Sanatana Dharma: Exploring A Counter Against Proselytisation

Sanatana Dharma is one of the oldest and most diverse religious traditions in the world. Throughout its history, it has encountered numerous challenges, including foreign invasions and the influence of external faiths like Islam and Christianity. The act of proselytisation, which refers to the efforts of religious individuals or groups to convert others to their faith, has been a contentious issue throughout history. In some cases, it has led to conflicts, tensions, and accusations of illegitimate and unethical methods. This attempt will explore how shuddhikaran (purification process) can potentially address the concerns surrounding proselytisation by Islamic and Christian missionaries.

Shuddhikaran, a term used in the context of Hinduism, denotes purification or reconversion processes aimed at bringing back individuals who converted away from Hinduism back into the fold. By understanding the motivations, challenges, and impact of proselytisation, we can analyse the potential effectiveness of purification as a response to illegitimate methods used by missionaries of other religions. Further, it will also explore how the purification process initiated by Swami Shraddhanand has contributed to the revival of Sanatana Dharma while mitigating the impact of Islamic and Christian proselytisation.

Swami Shraddhanand, born as Munshi Ram Vij, was a devoted follower of Arya Samaj, a Hindu reform movement founded by Swami Dayanand Saraswati. He dedicated his life to the cause of Sanatana Dharma and worked tirelessly to preserve its essence. Swami Shraddhanand’s approach was based on the principles of religious inclusivity and reverence for Hindu scriptures. The purification process advocated by him focused on reviving the core values and practices of Sanatana Dharma. His efforts aimed to eliminate social evils, such as the caste system, and to promote religious harmony and unity among Hindus. He emphasised the need for education and the importance of promoting Vedic teachings and wisdom.

Proselytisation is an inherent aspect of most religious traditions, and it often stems from a genuine desire to share the beliefs and values considered essential to one’s faith. Islamic and Christian missionaries engage in proselytisation to fulfill what they perceive as their religious duty (jihad) of spreading the message of their faith to all corners of the world. While many missionaries carry out their activities with genuine intentions of promoting spiritual growth and social upliftment, there have been instances where illegitimate means have been employed. Such methods include deception, coercion, exploitation of vulnerabilities, or misrepresentation of one’s own faith or the target’s faith, leading to the erosion of religious and cultural identities. Shuddhikaran (purification), as practised in Hinduism, is aimed at bringing back those individuals who might have converted away from Hinduism due to various historical, socio-economic, or political reasons. It involves rituals, teachings, and a reaffirmation of Hindu beliefs to strengthen an individual’s connection with their original faith. The concept of purification reflects the idea that the individual’s spiritual essence was always Hindu and had been led astray, making it an attractive prospect for addressing concerns about illegitimate proselytisation by Islamic and Christian missionaries.

The process of shuddhikaran seeks to empower individuals with a renewed understanding and appreciation of their own religious and cultural identity. By acknowledging and embracing one’s heritage, individuals can develop a sense of pride and self-assurance in their beliefs. Consequently, they become less susceptible to external influences that may attempt to exploit their vulnerabilities. Proselytisation may involve coercion, manipulation, or exploitation of individuals during vulnerable periods of their lives. The purification process, on the other hand, emphasises the voluntary nature of religious choices, aiming to counteract any form of forced conversion. It focuses on encouraging introspection and informed decision-making rather than using manipulative tactics. Shuddhikaran can foster interfaith dialogue by providing a platform for individuals to share their experiences and perspectives on religious matters. This exchange of ideas and beliefs allows for a deeper understanding of one’s own faith as well as the faith of others, promoting mutual respect and tolerance.

Swami Shraddhanand’s teachings encouraged adherents to delve into the scriptures themselves, thereby fostering a deeper understanding of the religion’s timeless principles. By reviving the knowledge of the ancient Vedic texts and their interpretations, followers were empowered to embrace the true spirit of Sanatana Dharma. He vehemently opposed the caste-based discrimination that had crept into Hindu society over the centuries. He advocated for a return to the egalitarian ideals enshrined in the Vedas, striving for social and religious unity among all Hindus.

Swami Shraddhanand’s purification movement instilled a sense of pride in Hindu identity and heritage. By promoting a better understanding of their religion, Hindus became less susceptible to conversion attempts from other faiths. He advocated peaceful interfaith dialogues to foster mutual respect and understanding between Hindus and followers of other religions. This approach served to reduce religious tensions and create an environment of religious coexistence. By addressing social issues within the Hindu community, such as caste discrimination and illiteracy, the purification process helped weaken the appeal of conversion to Islam and Christianity, which often promised a reprieve from such inequalities.

Thus, the purification process, or shuddhikaran, in Hinduism offers a unique perspective on addressing concerns about proselytisation by Islamic and Christian missionaries. By strengthening religious identity, countering coercion, fostering dialogue, and addressing socio-economic disparities, shuddhikaran can potentially provide a constructive response to the challenges posed by proselytisation. However, it is crucial to approach this process with sensitivity, respect for individual rights, and genuine intentions to promote interfaith harmony and understanding. Evidently, the true path to eliminating proselytisation lies in promoting universal values of respect, compassion, and empathy across all religious and cultural boundaries.

Swami Shraddhanand’s purification process played a pivotal role in the revival of Sanatana Dharma, fostering a sense of unity and pride among Hindus while safeguarding their faith from the influence of Islamic and Christian proselytisation. By embracing the true essence of their religion and addressing internal challenges, Hindus were able to resist conversion attempts and strengthen their cultural and religious identity. Even in contemporary times, his legacy continues to inspire Hindus to preserve their cultural roots and promote harmony among all faiths.

The author teaches Political Science at Sri Aurobindo College, University of Delhi. He tweets @prashbarthwal. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect News18’s views.