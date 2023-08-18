Opinion | Religious Persecution in Pakistan: International Community's Silence a Matter of Concern

Amidst a global emphasis on embracing diverse beliefs for societal peace, Pakistan stands out with its stark divergence. Recent incidents, where mobs joyously destroyed a church and set fire to Christian homes while chanting slogans, spotlight the struggles of Pakistan’s small Christian population. This community, residing in a country that claims itself the “land of the pure”, faces escalating persecution, frequently justified through blasphemy accusations.

The very country that has been quick to misinterpret conditions faced by Muslims in India’s Kashmir is now witnessing an alarming increase in harassment against its non-Muslim minority. Reports from just last month reveal the demolition of a 150-year-old Mari Mata Temple in Karachi by extremists. In a disturbing pattern, three Hindu girls were abducted, forcibly married, and converted to Islam shortly thereafter. The recent wave of church demolitions, the burning of Christian homes, and the relentless harassment of this community under the guise of blasphemy law further compound the troubling situation.

As the world watches, the question that must be raised is: Why are extremists in Pakistan seemingly allowed to oppress the minority population with such impunity, stripping them of both their dignity and faith? The international community’s reluctance to confront these grave human rights and religious freedom violations raises apprehensions regarding its dedication to these fundamental principles. This silence only serves to perpetuate such dreadful occurrences.

Church Desecration Exemplifies Ongoing Religious Persecution

A continuance of religious persecution can be witnessed in the recent heart-wrenching church incident. Numerous videos and photos circulated on social media platforms depict a mob vandalising a church in Faisalabad. This mob targeted a Christian colony and multiple churches, accusing a resident of committing blasphemy against Islam. Some disturbing videos even suggest that mosque loudspeakers were employed to amplify these accusations, further inflaming hatred and violence. Reports confirm that Christian residents were subjected to attacks across various parts of the city, exacerbating an already grave situation. The police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused under sections 295B and 295C of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Nevertheless, it is profoundly disheartening to observe how allegations of blasphemy against a small number of individuals lead to the distress and mistreatment of numerous innocent people. This prompts the question: what is the true function of blasphemy laws, particularly when they appear to ignite more disorder and jeopardise the safety of citizens?

The Enigma of Blasphemy

Over the course of decades, we have been witnessing a persistent dilemma surrounding blasphemy in Pakistan, wherein groups of individuals assume the role of enforcers and target communities or individuals who face allegations of blasphemy. The case of Asia Bibi (Asia Noreen) stands out as one of the most tragic instances of such accusations. This not only subjected her to a life of suffering but also resulted in the tragic death of Minister Salman Taseer. Even though Asia Bibi was eventually cleared by Pakistan’s Supreme Court, many precious years of her life were scarred by baseless charges under the so-called blasphemy law, while Taseer paid the ultimate price.

In 2011, an unfortunate incident transpired when Shahbaz Bhatti, the Federal Minister for Minority Affairs, lost his life due to his advocacy for the victims of the Gojra riots of 2009, during which the Christian minority faced targeted violence. The subsequent year, 2012, witnessed a distressing episode involving Rimsha Masih, a minor who was accused of desecrating Quranic pages. This was followed by the infamous case of Mashal Khan, who was subjected to a violent assault and ultimately lost his life after being accused of blasphemy and insulting Islam by a mob. More recently, in 2021, Priyantha Kumara from Sri Lanka endured a tragic fate as he was subjected to brutal torture and death at the hands of a mob in Sialkot. These incidents were all rooted in allegations of violating the blasphemy law and showing disrespect towards the Prophet of Islam.

Numerous reported incidents reveal a pattern where mobs take the law into their own hands, subjecting individuals to harassment and even death. Regrettably, the state’s response often appears unyielding, allowing such incidents to recur with disturbing frequency. The blasphemy law in Pakistan has led to increased violence without serving any constructive purpose.

Correcting the Narrative: Islam’s True Stance on Blasphemy Laws and Treatment of Minorities

Erroneous interpretations of Islamic doctrine have contributed to a mistaken belief that it promotes hostility towards non-Muslims and diverse beliefs. In reality, Islam does not advocate enmity towards other ideologies; rather, it critically assesses their limitations. Unfortunately, this assessment has been misconstrued to breed animosity and ill will, leading to the adoption of blasphemy laws by followers, despite their absence from the Quran or the Prophet’s teachings.

Historical killings during Prophet Muhammad’s era were often linked to political conflicts, extending beyond religious variances. There exists no Quranic verse that advocates aggression against minority groups; in fact, Islam strictly forbids aggression (Quran 16:90). Rigid interpretations, coupled with animosity, veer off from the original intentions of Islam.

It is imperative to distinguish between authentic Islamic teachings that emphasise respect, comprehension, and coexistence and the misinterpretations that have gained traction.

Why Isn’t Pakistan Facing Boycott for Religious Apartheid?

The discrepancy in global focus on religious discrimination across various nations is disheartening. While numerous liberal voices critique the democratic and secular facets of India, there appears to be a dearth of attention on the religious segregation taking place in Pakistan. It’s worth noting that former US President, Barack Obama, expressed apprehensions about the welfare of India’s second-largest community, yet his response to the challenges in Pakistan remained notably muted.

During his visit to the US, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was questioned about safeguarding the rights of the second-largest majority, but similar scrutiny of Pakistani authorities is notably absent. The world’s relative silence on the severe religious apartheid faced by minorities in Pakistan raises crucial questions. This matter demands global inquiry and human rights advocates should unite to defend the dignity and lives of minority populations in Pakistan.

The Two-Nation Theory: Religion and Secularism

In August of 1947, the world witnessed the emergence of two distinct independent nations. One chose the path of a secular state, valuing the equality of its citizens, while the other opted for a state founded on religious principles. However, the latter’s legal framework inadvertently paved the way for the persecution of those who diverged from the established norms. India, with its commitment to the equality of all faiths and safeguarding of their dignity through well-defined laws, presents a striking contrast to Pakistan’s trajectory.

Pakistan’s enactment of blasphemy laws has led to the loss of life and significant discrimination against its minority communities. Indian journalist, Amana Begam Ansari, eloquently captured this contrast when she expressed her gratitude for being born in India. Secular India affords its citizens the freedom to openly express their thoughts and opinions, while Pakistan has fallen short of this ideal, causing many liberal Muslims to seek refuge and opportunities abroad due to prevailing constraints.

The 1947 partition marked the emergence of two nations and revealed stark differences in their governance, human rights, and freedom of expression approaches. Despite Jinnah’s vision for a secular Pakistan, this ideal remains unfulfilled, resulting in limited religious tolerance. This intolerance extends beyond non-Muslims to include intra-Muslim sectarian strife. The anti-Ahmadiyya Ordinance exemplifies such discrimination.

It is crucial for the global community to acknowledge India’s successful cultivation of secularism and diverse harmony within its Hindu-majority population, while its neighbouring country struggles to achieve similar ideals.

The author is a nationalist Indian Muslim, a student of Philosophy and a researcher in the Quran and Islamic theology, having in-depth knowledge in Islam. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect News18’s views.