Opinion | Return of Rahul Gandhi: Challenges That Lie Ahead For Congress, INDIA Bloc

The recent return of Rahul Gandhi, a prominent figure in the Indian political landscape, following the intervention of the Supreme Court, has undoubtedly marked a significant turning point in the realm of politics. As a Member of Parliament, (MP) one would expect him to have the privilege of representing his constituency within the Parliament. However, it is crucial to acknowledge that his conduct as a public figure, particularly in his choice of words, has been severely criticised by the highest court.

In a dramatic turn of events, following a stay in his sentence by the Supreme Court, the Lok Sabha wasted no time reinstating his membership, allowing him to once again partake in the crucial house proceedings. This development has undoubtedly sparked widespread intrigue and speculation among political circles. With the much-anticipated return of Gandhi to Parliament, it is imperative to acknowledge the critical challenges that lie ahead for the Opposition political parties and the Congress.

The crux of the matter lies in the persistent endeavour to frame the discourse as a battle between Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the bustling political landscape of the INDIA bloc, it would be an oversimplification to assume that every political party unequivocally endorses Gandhi’s ascension to the central stage. Once again, the sycophants within the Congress are clamouring for their beloved leader to take charge. In a remarkable display of political camaraderie, the Opposition parties exhibited an unprecedented level of unity during the highly contentious National Capital Services Bill debate. Regardless of one’s personal stance on their ideologies and policies, it is undeniable that the display of power within such a short span of time since the alliance’s inception is praiseworthy. In the realm of political discourse, the incessant reiteration of the Rahul Gandhi versus Prime Minister Modi narrative has the potential to undermine the strength of the alliance.

Speech Full of Failed Rhetoric

The much-anticipated return of Rahul Gandhi has sent ripples of jubilation across the Opposition political landscape, with a flurry of videos capturing the exuberant scenes of sweet distribution flooding social media platforms. In a recent political spectacle, the no-confidence motion provided a golden opportunity for the Opposition political parties to make their voices heard. Notably, the presence of Gandhi added an intriguing dimension to the proceedings.

In a display that left many observers underwhelmed, Gandhi’s address was replete with rhetorical flourishes, devoid of substantive evidence, and marked by unsuccessful endeavours to evoke an emotional response. The speech in question was undeniably centred around the speaker himself, highlighting a recurring issue that both INDIA and the Congress party will inevitably confront, unless they adopt resolute measures to break free from the shackles of Gandhi centrism. He began by discussing his experiences on the Bharat Jodo Yatra and his visit to Manipur. He then launched a series of rhetorical jabs at the BJP, saying, “They have murdered India in Manipur,” among other things.

During Rahul Gandhi’s speech on the motion of no-confidence, the Opposition had a crucial opportunity to pose substantive queries. One cannot help but recognise the limited worldview of the Gandhis, which has unfortunately resulted in a missed opportunity to hold the government accountable. It is worth highlighting that Gandhi, in his speech, notably refrained from posing any inquiries regarding the administrative landscape of the region, the political trajectory of the state, the government’s ongoing initiatives, or the inadequacies of the state apparatus in addressing the prevailing unrest. The Opposition political parties will also need to exercise caution since, after the alliance is formed, it is the coalition’s duty to ensure that its leaders—or at the very least, its senior leaders—raise important questions and do not skirt around the subject of pressing matters.

Kharge’s Balancing Act Shouldn’t Be Undermined

Mallikarjun Kharge, the party’s non-Gandhi president, is the only positive and decisive development in terms of leadership for the Congress over the past few decades. With the ascension of Kharge to the position of President within the party, a newfound sense of accountability has taken root, permeating the very fabric of the Congress. This development has ushered in a delicate balancing act, as the party strives to navigate the intricate web of political dynamics. Without a shadow of a doubt, it is evident that numerous issues continue to persist within its political landscape. One such concern that has garnered significant attention is the non-election of the Congress Working Committee, among others.

In the realm of Indian politics, a delicate balancing act has emerged, with Mallikarjun Kharge assuming the responsibility of overseeing the organisation while Rahul Gandhi diligently toils to fortify the party’s image. This astute manoeuvring, undoubtedly, was a much-needed step in the right direction. Should the spotlight once again shift to Rahul Gandhi, the delicate equilibrium that has been painstakingly maintained will undoubtedly be disrupted. After Kharge was elected president of the Congress party, he made some extremely important choices, such as taking control of the Chhattisgarh crisis by appointing TS Singh Deo as deputy chief minister. The relationship between CM Bhupesh Baghel and Deo has been strengthened as a result.

In a display of remarkable leadership, he also assumed command of the Rajasthan crisis, effectively steering the situation towards resolution. In a surprising turn of events, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior leader Sachin Pilot have finally put their differences aside and agreed to a truce. This development comes after weeks of intense political drama and speculation surrounding the rift within the Rajasthan Congress party. The resolution of this internal conflict is undoubtedly a significant milestone for the party, as it paves the way for a much-needed sense of unity and stability. In a strategic move that has not gone unnoticed, it is worth noting that Kharge has emerged as a key figure in orchestrating the inclusion of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a pivotal member of the Opposition alliance. In a fascinating turn of events, it has come to light that Congress insiders are attributing the decision to join forces with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the services bill and for the Opposition alliance to none other than Kharge himself. This revelation holds significant weight, as it sheds light on the inner workings and decision-making processes within the Congress. The party is experiencing a series of positive changes that are worth noting.

It is also important to recognise that under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress won elections in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh. Currently, the party enjoys a political advantage in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan as well. Now, if Rahul Gandhi-centred discourse reemerges, this balancing act will be over, as Gandhis will make decisions with well-known outcomes. In the recent past, the Gandhis’ party won few elections and, more importantly, made calamitous decisions, such as changing the chief minister of Punjab just before the elections.

Can Rahul Make Opposition Win?

The resounding joy and celebration exhibited by the Opposition political factions upon the glorious return of Rahul Gandhi to the Lok Sabha was undeniably remarkable. There is little room for doubt that the joy we currently experience will swiftly dissipate if the Congress decides to thrust him into the forefront as the face of the Opposition. In the realm of Indian politics, it becomes imperative to duly recognise the reservations voiced by parties such as the AAP, the Trinamool Congress, the Samajwadi Party, and various others. These parties have consistently expressed their concerns regarding the leadership of Gandhi within the Opposition. In the current scenario, it is imperative to acknowledge that Rahul Gandhi’s ability to secure victory for the Opposition alliance in the upcoming elections is questionable.

In the realm of politics, it is imperative to assess the track record of individuals before entrusting them with crucial responsibilities. This notion holds true for those who have repeatedly failed to secure victory for their own political party in successive elections. It stands to reason that Gandhi may not possess the necessary acumen to contribute meaningfully to an alliance’s aspirations for success. Undeniably, his significance as a prominent figure within the INDIA alliance cannot be overlooked. It is imperative that he assume pivotal roles in addressing pertinent matters and shaping the alliance’s trajectory moving forward.

The Congress party’s morale has been reinforced by Rahul Gandhi’s return, so he should focus on improving the party’s image rather than rebranding himself. In this regard, the Bharat Jodo Yatra was an excellent beginning. Gandhi must now concentrate on the organisation, work on the concrete messages the Congress wishes to emphasise and collaborate with Kharge for the alliance.

The author is a visiting faculty of journalism, a political columnist, and a doctoral research scholar. He tweets at @sayantan_gh. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect News18’s views.