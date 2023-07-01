Opinion | Sabrina Siddiqui and the Growing Anti-India Cabal in West

India’s emergence as a global leader under the flagship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to have agitated a particular section of the western world. This is especially when the regime is in the hands of a pro-India, pro-cultural party that has come to power after convincing its people that the cultural, plural and demographic values are under attack.

The popular vote of the country is with the regime that has promised the countrymen abrogation of Article 370, reconstruction of Ram Mandir, and introduction of a common civil code to establish peace and harmony in the country, considering these three are the root causes of unrest, violence and insurgency in the country. Despite these facts, Prime Minister Modi’s recent visit to the United States was in the news in India for the wrong reasons.

Sabrina Siddiqui is a known anti-India and Modi hater. She is a Pakistani-origin Muslim, engaged with The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) covering the White House and the Joe Biden administration. But if you go through her social media timeline, she is more engaged in creating a false narrative against India and PM Modi. She has posted numerous tweets about so-called atrocities against Muslims, the Covid failure of the Modi government and many such fabricated stories but never uttered a single word against her home country Pakistan where minorities are living in hellfire.

With each passing day, Hindu, Christian and Ahmadi girls are being raped and converted to Islam. The fact of the matter is that Muslims are the most favoured beneficiary under the current Modi-led regime. All the measures and decisions taken by the BJP government have benefitted the Muslim community.

Article 370 was kept as a live wire to create an anti-India sentiment among the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir. With its abolition, the sentiment is gone. The contention of Ram Janmabhoomi was unnecessarily pulled for 72 years by respective governments, hence becoming a communal issue and disturbing some or other parts of the country every now and then. The remaining promise of this regime is the Uniform Civil Code, to establish equal human rights and citizen rights to each citizen irrespective of gender, caste, creed or religious leaning.

Currently, Muslims have Muslim Personal Law, which forbids women from many rights, and this is a clear breach of rights in a democracy. The abolition of nikah-halala and triple talaq has empowered Muslim women in India. The patriarchal Muslim society is all out against these ameliorations, as they see empowered women as a danger to their atrocious rights, hence are against the ruling BJP.

Unfortunately, the Muslim society is funded by the petrodollars coming from the Arabic Islamic nations in the name of Islamic education, but end up constructing mosques and madrassas in each neighbourhood, which means more and more radicalisation of Muslim youth. The bigger echo system working in tandem with the Islamic radical forces are the jobless communist intellectuals of India and the West.

With the demise of communism from the world (USSR, Yugoslavia and China), the starving communist intellectuals are sitting in the American/Indian academia and media allied with the Islamic radicals to propagate lies against elected governments, which are against radical Islam across the world. These intellectuals, who earlier used to voice for the oppressed, marginalised and women’s rights, are now openly advocating the imposition of hijab on females and freedom for terrorists.

Sabrina Siddiqi is one among those advocating to:

Freedom for people indulged in anti-India, anti-Hindu activities at a mass level Describing Hindu genocide in Kashmir as a myth and “non-communal” but the incident initiated after torching 58 Hindu lives inside a train in Godhra as state-sponsored pogrom Advocating for the imposition of hijab in schools Opposition of the proposed Uniform Civil Code for all citizens of India, which deprives Muslim women of their basic human rights Advocating for cow slaughter, which hurts the religious sentiments of the majority Hindu community as they revere it as mother cow Advocating civil rights for illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya Muslims of Myanmar but opposing persecuted Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis and Christians from neighbouring Muslim countries.

One can see that the arguments raised above are biased and ludicrous for a civil society. Sabrina is part of a larger group that works for Islamic extremist groups all over the world to destabilise democratic structures in order to build a government that favours their ideology.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the US weeks before Modi’s June visit. His visit was organised by those affiliated with George Soros and connected to other groups such as MCNJ, ICNA, IAMC, and IMANA. These interrelated entities share the goal of harming India’s foreign interests.

The June 4 event in New York was coordinated by a number of people, including Tanzeem Ansari, the amir of the Muslim Community of New Jersey’s (MCNJ) outreach committee. Imam Jawad Ahmed, who was born in Pakistan and is the project director of the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA), leads the MCNJ.

It is worth mentioning that the ICNA has been linked to Pakistan’s Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and has been known to support their views on India, notably on Kashmir. Some people claim that the ICNA has ties to extremist and terrorist organisations. Furthermore, they have voiced support for people such as Hizbul Mujahideen head Syed Salahuddin, lauding his fight for Kashmir’s independence from India.

Another event coordinator, Mohammad Aslam, is a member of the Muslim Centre of Greater Princeton (MCGP), which is affiliated with the ICNA. It is worth mentioning that the ICNA includes the founder of the outlawed Indian extremist organisation SIMI. Minhaj Khan, the event’s self-appointed coordinator, has ties to IAMC, which has been characterised as an anti-India lobbying organisation that criticises India while claiming to be concerned with human rights and religious freedom.

The IMANA, another host to Rahul, has been accused of contacts with Pakistani terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen, raising worries about its affiliations. The Canada Revenue Agency charged ISNA Canada in 2017 with supporting Hizbul Mujahideen’s charitable branch.

During his visit to the US, Gandhi was also seen with Sunita Vishwanath, co-founder of Hindus for Human Rights, a Hindu rights organisation that is considered an extension of organisations such as the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) and the Organisation for Minorities of India (OFMI).

We can easily observe that political parties are indulging with anti-India forces to dislodge the Modi-led government via support from these organisations generating sympathy from the general public. This bandwagon has now been joined by Khalistan terror outfits operating out of Canada and the US. Last year’s farmers’ unrest was sponsored by Khalistan terror organisations as well as Islamic radicals.

India is a secular democracy by virtue of its majority Hindu community. The Hindu itself is secular in nature and history is evidence of the same. India does not need to beg for a certificate of appreciation from people, nations and society, which are responsible for the ethnic cleansing of many native races, nations, cultures and religions.

(Gopal Goswami is a social worker, researcher and columnist. He tweets @igopalgoswami. Views expressed are personal)