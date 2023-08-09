Opinion | The Bold Reopening of Neelkanth Ganjoo Murder Case Restores a Sense of Justice and Hope

In a chilling act that reverberated through history, on November 4, 1989, Neelkanth Ganjoo, a fearless former District and Sessions Judge, fell victim to Yasin Malik’s terror audacity. As the Special Court’s presiding officer under the Enemy Agents Act, he had sentenced Maqbool Bhat to death for murder. Yet, broad daylight at Hari Singh High Street witnessed his brutal execution by three terrorists. A decade later, Yasin Malik’s spine-chilling confession to Tim Sebastian on the BBC confirmed the sinister truth: he orchestrated Ganjoo’s assassination.

The agenda behind this atrocity transcended mere sensationalism; it aimed to shatter not just Kashmiri Pandits’ lives, but to sow terror deep into the veins of the judiciary. This malicious message reverberated far and wide, swiftly influencing the legal landscape. Once steadfast, the advocates general and legal practitioners succumbed to silence, leaving the courts bereft of their voices.

A Legacy of Neglect and Compromise

The haunting legacy of lost justice persisted not just for Ganjoo, but countless other Kashmiri Pandits victimised by the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) terrorists. Empty promises by successive state and Central governments proved more detrimental than no action at all. This apathy emboldened the likes of Yasin Malik, Pakistan, and its insidious agencies. The untapped potential of prosecution, once envisioned during Governor Jagmohan’s tenure, could have served as a beacon of deterrence, a canvas to expose Pakistan’s dark hand in orchestrating terrorism and subversion in Jammu & Kashmir. But this potential remained untapped, while the ISI’s poisonous influence metastasized. Previous governments and leaders shied away from principled policies, opting for compromise instead. The repercussions were stark, with even hardened terrorists like the kidnappers of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s daughter, and killers of HL Khera, Lassa Kaul and Mushir ul Haq evading the justice they deserved. Special courts, once promising justice, found themselves bending under the weight of political and administrative pressures.

Unmasking the Past, Reshaping the Future

After 33 long years, a journey to justice commences for the Kashmiri Pandits, the victims of genocide, who were once prey to the terror of JKLF, which is now a banned UAPA outfit led by incarcerated terrorist Yasin Malik within Tihar Jail and charged with terror funding. The wheels of justice turn as the Jammu & Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA), an arm of the J&K Police, resuscitates the cold case of Justice Neelkanth Ganjoo’s murder. This monumental stride, a victory etched in history, reflects the unwavering commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, LG Manoj Sinha-led J&K administration and the resounding triumph of Kashmiri Pandits’ unyielding quest for justice.

The reopening of Justice Neelkanth Ganjoo’s murder case by the Pakistani-sponsored JKLF terrorists, after a dormant three decades, reverberates with profound impact across the populace. A clear message resonates: no crime, no act of involvement shall escape the pursuit of justice. This groundbreaking move leaves even traditional local and national politicians, long complacent in their silence, stunned and speechless. Years of vote-bank politics and empty promises, hollow in the face of the refugee camps housing Kashmiri Pandits in their own homeland, are laid bare.

In contrast, the Modi-led government demonstrates an unswerving resolve, drawing a resolute line in the sand—a commitment to success.

Ironically, the past narrative unfolds like a dark tale: Dr Manmohan Singh’s handshake with Yasin Malik, his dalliance with the enemy, contrasts glaringly with the victimhood of the exiled Kashmiri Pandits. No cries for justice, no candlelit vigils for the Pandits’ anguish, echo through the corridors of power. Yet, the world witnesses a twist of fate where perpetrators are pampered while victims remain ignored. The weight of history settles heavily as the fight for justice continues.

Reclaimed justice

India reclaims the narrative from subversion by boldly reopening the Kashmiri Pandit killing cases under PM Narendra Modi’s resolute leadership. The state’s authority is unequivocally asserted, defying all odds, and demonstrating that J&K shall no longer cower before terror and subterfuge. Sacrifices have been met with unyielding determination.

In this ruling era, J&K stands as a bastion against terrorism. The clarion call resounds: Never shall the region be left to the mercy of terror. The resolve is unambiguous. The quest for justice reverberates far beyond Justice Neelkanth Ganjoo’s case—it spans the tragic litany of names like Tika Lal Taploo, Satish Tikoo, PN Bhat, and countless others. 33 years of denial crumble in the face of a determined march toward justice.

