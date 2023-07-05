OPINION | The Jammu and Kashmir Story: The Enemies Within Stand Exposed

Hum ko kisane mara, yeh kahani abhi sahi (who killed Kashmirs, time has come that world should know).

A game plan was orchestrated by Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in 1990 to turn Jammu and Kashmir into a battleground.

Pakistan lured Kashmiri youth into terrorism, gave them guns, bombs and grenades to wreak havoc in Kashmir and turn the happy Valley into a graveyard.

For 30 years, the pillars of democracy were exploited to undermine the very essence of democracy in the embattled region of Kashmir.

PM MODI’S LONG-TERM PLAN FOR PEACE IN KASHMIR

However, after Narendra Modi took over the reins of the country in 2014, he made it explicitly clear that terrorism won’t be tolerated. The government led by PM Modi chalked out a comprehensive plan to deal with the scourge of terrorism in J&K and looked for the root cause.

After returning to power for the second consecutive time in 2019, PM Modi-led regime took a bold decision to abrogate Article 370 and merged J&K completely with the Union of India.

Scrapping of Article 370 proved to be a turning point in J&K’s history. It ended the confusion and fake narratives that were built by the politicians and Pakistan stooges in Kashmir.

GOVT SAFEGUARDING PILLARS OF DEMOCRACY

During the past three years, the true actors behind this insidious scheme to burn Kashmir are being brought to justice. The Government of India, under the administration of the Lieutenant Governor, has taken resolute actions to punish those involved in the terror ecosystem and restore the lost glory of the ‘BelaValley’.

Probes carried out by the investigating agencies have brought startling revelations to the fore.

The pillars of democracy, intended to safeguard the rights and freedoms of the people, were perverted in Kashmir. The ISI exploited the very system that was designed to serve the people and protect their interests. By infiltrating various sectors of society, including municipalities, education departments, bureaucracy, top politicians, and business houses, they ensured that their grip on power remained unchallenged.

THOSE AIDING AND ABETTING TERROR EXPOSED AND PUNISHED

The government, under the leadership of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, took bold steps to reclaim democracy in J&K. The government officials involved in the terror ecosystem were swiftly identified, terminated from their positions, and expelled from the region. This decisive action sent a strong message that those who betray the trust of the people will face severe consequences.

Politicians who were found to be supporting the terror ecosystem saw their wings clipped to prevent them from treading the same path again.

The government recognized the danger of allowing such individuals to continue wielding influence and took measures to curtail their power. By holding them accountable and ensuring they face legal repercussions, the authorities sent a clear message that no one is above the law, regardless of their position or influence.

STRICT ACTION AGAINST TERROR ECOSYSTEM

The investigation agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax Department, National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), have been instrumental in holding business houses accountable for their involvement in the terror ecosystem.

These agencies have tirelessly pursued those who exploited their economic influence to aid terrorism. The systematic investigations have ensured that the guilty face the full force of the law, thereby dismantling the financial support system that sustained the terror infrastructure.

LOUD AND CLEAR MESSAGE THAT TERRORISM WILL NOT BE TOLERATED

Public land, which had been wrongfully seized by individuals involved in the terror ecosystem, is now being reclaimed. The government has taken steps to ensure that the rightful ownership is restored, and those responsible are made to pay restitution with interest. This serves as a reminder that the resources of the nation belong to the people and any attempt to exploit them for personal gain will not go unpunished.

The government’s resolute actions against the architects of terror, who callously took innocent lives, are a testament to the commitment of the New India in upholding justice. By ensuring that the guilty face the harshest punishment under the law, the government aims to send a clear message that terrorism will not be tolerated and those who partake in it will face dire consequences.

The game plan devised by the ISI to exploit the pillars of Indian democracy in Kashmir has been brought to light. Through the concerted efforts of the government, the terror ecosystem is being dismantled, and those responsible for perpetuating it are being held accountable.

JUSTICE AND DEMOCRACY RESTORED IN KASHMIR

The restoration of democracy and justice in Jammu and Kashmir is an ongoing process, but the actions taken thus far demonstrate firm resolve to rectify the past and pave the way for a brighter future. The ‘Bela Valley’, once tarnished by terror, is regaining its lost glory and common man is breathing freely in a terror free atmosphere.

The writer is former journalist, member of BJP and presently heading the International Centre For Peace Studies (ICPS), New Delhi. The views expressed are personal.