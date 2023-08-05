Opinion | Unmasking Article 370: How Top Elites Exploited the Economic System

Article 370, often upheld as a shield for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, concealed a darker reality of exploitation. The stark instance of this manipulation is evident in the intriguing saga of Nedous Hotel’s lease extension in March 1988. The original lease had lapsed in June 1980, yet the state government boldly extended it retrospectively for an astonishing 95 years from the very point of expiry, at an almost annual rate of Rs 52,000, destined to double during the lease’s final decade.

However, the true gravity of this scheme emerges when delving into the shadowy subleasing arrangement. Enter the Indian Tobacco company which runs a chain of hotels under the name of Welcomgroup making an entrance with a staggering annual rent of Rs 14 lakh, set to progressively swell to an astonishing Rs 30 lakh during the lease’s concluding years.

As the Welcomgroup’s rental payments to the lessee mount, surpassing Rs 19 crore, the state’s revenue is unjustly augmented by a mere Rs 80 lakh in rent over the same timeframe. This audacious manipulation takes place over a prime land, an area that, if impartially put up for auction or distributed through competitive tenders, could have potentially poured substantial crores into the state coffers.

The unvarnished reality is stark – Article 370‘s protective façade was cynically transformed into a sanctuary for opportunistic profiteers, leaving the common people overshadowed in the wake of an exploitative masquerade.

This instance vividly illustrates how selective business groups and families focused on wealth accumulation and influence peddling exploited Article 370 to devastatingly plunder the state’s economic and ecological well-being.

Had commercial property assignments followed transparent auction procedures or been subject to open competitive bids accessible to all citizens, a plethora of advantages would have cascaded into Jammu and Kashmir. The middlemen wouldn’t have monopolized invaluable land assets, sparing the region’s environment from irreparable harm. The grip of undisclosed funds would have slackened, severing the shadowy connections that bind the ruling class with business magnates. Foreign capital injection would have surged, injecting vitality into local employment prospects. The societal fabric would have flourished into a realm of openness, accelerating the wheels of progress.

While the Urban Land (Ceiling and Regulation) Act, of 1976, extended its reach across the Indian expanse, it curiously skirted around Jammu and Kashmir. This omission, seemingly to shield the entrenched interests of the ruling elite, remains conspicuously unrelated to the concept of J&K’s distinctive status.

Through monopolizing coveted lands and speculative dealings, substantial unrecorded wealth was accumulated. This unchecked spree would have been curtailed by extending the Urban Land (Ceiling and Regulation) Act, of 1976. Nonetheless, vested interests ensured that this safeguard against excesses never took root.

Over the past couple of years, the leadership under L-G Manoj Sinha’s administration in Jammu and Kashmir has taken resolute legal measures against influential figures who audaciously seized State/Kah-Charai land. Kah-Charai signifies a form of levy for utilizing designated plots of land meant for grazing purposes.

A senior official within the J&K administration, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that as of February 2023, an impressive 637 kanals and 7 Marla’s of state land, brazenly occupied by 109 well-connected individuals, have been rightfully reclaimed. Additionally, a noteworthy 1093 kanals/18 Marla’s of Kah-Charai land, illicitly held by at least 95 parties, have been restored. These lands had been illicitly seized by politicians, their kin, business magnates, and government officials, among others, and cynically repurposed for diverse commercial endeavours including shopping complexes, hotels, Apple orchards, walnut orchards, agricultural ventures, and more.

Certain specific prominent figures among these crony capitalists and influential entities once stood on the opposing side of integration. Prior to 2019, they actively bolstered the secessionist cause by endorsing shutdowns and supporting their endeavours, including participating in meetings and contributing funds for terrorist-separatist activities.

Today, these same cronies manipulate a duplicitous discourse within New Delhi and J&K, clamouring for immunity from legal consequences for their land grabs, deceitfully invoking their supposed role in upholding the idea of India during tumultuous periods. This tactic is nothing but a shrewd ruse to deceive the Indian state. Concurrently, they clandestinely propagate a fake global narrative that paints India as an oppressor of Kashmiris, unjustly wresting their lands and assets. Remarkably, not a single vulnerable common citizen of Jammu & Kashmir was ensnared in the net of the anti-encroachment campaign. Amidst these schemes, the administration’s resolute commitment to reestablishing justice and integrity stands out brilliantly. The steps taken stand as evidence of an unwavering resolve to uphold legal principles and correct historical injustices.

Emaad Makhdoomi is a Srinagar based journalist and columnist. His Twitter handle is @MakhdoomiEmaad. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect News18’s views.