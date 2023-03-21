The looming 2024 general elections are imminent and the exchanges and deliberations surrounding potential aspirants for the prime ministerial position have already commenced. Amidst the turbulence of the political sphere, one distinguished name that emerges as a potential contender to spearhead the Opposition alliance is Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar.

Nitish Kumar has enjoyed a prolonged stint in the political limelight and his notoriety and adeptness in leadership have been extensively acknowledged. Kumar’s distinct leadership methodology deviates greatly from that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and it is precisely this disparity that positions him as a robust contender for leading the Opposition coalition.

In this piece, we will analyse the reasons why Nitish Kumar might be the best bet for leading the Opposition alliance in 2024.

Nitish never compromises on his Ideology

Nitish Kumar has always been a staunch believer in his ideology and principles, even while being in an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state of Bihar. He has never hesitated to take a stand on crucial issues such as the Gujarat riots, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and Triple Talaq, even if it meant going against the stance of his alliance partner. Kumar’s unwavering commitment to his principles has earned him respect from his supporters and critics alike and is a testament to his strong character and conviction.

During PM Modi’s rally in Darbhanga in the run-up to the national polls of 2019, Nitish Kumar drew sharp criticism from Hindutva forces for maintaining silence during the Vande Mataram chants raised by PM Modi. In a video that got widely circulated on social media, Nitish was seen staying “silent and calm” on the stage at a time when PM Modi chanted ‘Vande Mataram’ waving fists in the air.

It’s Nitish’s OBC ‘Socialist’ vs Modi’s OBC ‘Capitalist’

Moreover, Kumar’s focus on social justice and welfare measures is also noteworthy. He has been a vocal supporter of the backward classes and has implemented several policies to uplift them. He is seen as an OBC socialist who believes in affirmative action and reservations. In contrast, Modi is seen as an OBC capitalist who is more focused on economic growth and development. Kumar’s focus on social justice and welfare measures is in line with the ideology of several Opposition parties, and this could help him in rallying their support.

Nitish Kumar has proved that BJP is Vincible

Not just once but twice, Nitish Kumar has demonstrated that BJP is not invincible in the realm of Indian politics post 2014. In the year 2015, he formed a coalition ‘Mahagathbandhan’ with other parties to defeat the BJP in the state elections. This was especially when Narendra Modi’s popularity was at its peak.

Again in the year 2022, he repeated this feat by triumphing over the BJP’s strategy of attempting a Maharashtra-style coup by destroying Janata Dal-United (JD-U) from within. Instead, Kumar forged an alliance with his former opponent, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), overthrowing BJP from the ruling side. This is a testament to Kumar’s political acumen and his ability to navigate the complex landscape of Indian politics.

Why Nitish Kumar?

Kumar’s leadership style is vastly different from Modi’s. Modi is seen as a charismatic, assertive leader who is not afraid to take bold decisions. However, Kumar’s leadership style is more subdued and methodical. He is seen as a consensus-builder who takes all stakeholders into consideration before taking a decision. This style of leadership is more inclusive and has helped Kumar in maintaining a stable government in Bihar for a long time.

Kumar’s reputation as an honest and incorruptible politician is a breath of fresh air. He has kept Bihar on a pedestal of governance and maintained a balance between BJP’s Hindutva and RJD’s Jungle Raj. This could help him in gaining the trust of the electorate, especially those who are increasingly disillusioned with the existing political system.

The Opposition parties need a formidable leader who can furnish a plausible alternative to the ruling party and Nitish Kumar impeccably fits the bill. Kumar’s adroitness in crafting coalitions and collaborating with sundry parties is an invaluable asset. His proficiency in working with an array of parties in Bihar, coupled with his amicable relations with various leaders of Opposition parties, renders him the quintessential candidate to spearhead the Opposition alliance. Furthermore, his antecedent tenure as a Union Minister has bestowed upon him exposure to national politics and a perspicacity into the mechanics of the Central government.

Undoubtedly, this endeavour shall not be a facile undertaking, for Nitish Kumar is besieged by multifarious perils. Foremost among these threats is the concerted integrity of his political party, the JD(U), in Bihar. The party is currently grappling with numerous upheavals, as several pivotal leaders have defected. It would be an intriguing spectacle to witness how Nitish Kumar and the JD(U) navigate the political aftershocks in their native land and portray themselves on a national stage.

Talha Rashid is a Delhi-based political researcher & strategist. Views expressed are personal.

Read all the Latest Opinions here