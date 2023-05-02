Opinion | Why Sharad Pawar Resigned as Chief of the Party He Had Formed in 1999

Has Sharad Pawar taken a gamble of sorts by resigning as the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) when the regional outfit is battling internal unrest, one-upmanship and ideological challenges? Pawar’s sudden decision to step down as a head of the party he had formed in June 1999, is aimed at giving a shock treatment to his cadre. Pawar, informed sources say, for the past few weeks, has been trying to restore a semblance of unity among NCP leaders without much success.

The issue of Pawar’s successor, therefore, is the key in pointing which way the breakaway Congress is going to head. At a broader level, the NCP internal dynamics would have a crucial bearing on 2024 Lok Sabha polls too.

For instance, if Pawar is forced to take back his resignation, the longevity of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition consisting of the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena [Udhav] may survive till 2024. On the other hand, post-Pawar succession is set to split the NCP among those who are itching to move closer to the Narendra Modi-led NDA or away from it. While there is no empirical evidence or a formal head count, the possibility of bulk of NCP MLAs and MPs siding with the Narendra Modi and BJP-Shinde led Sena are far greater than those opting for Udhav Thackeray and Rahul Gandhi. In the 2019 Lok Sabha, the BJP and Sena had netted 42 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats, an impressive figure that the prime minister desperately hopes to retain in 2024.

Pawar chose to make the dramatic announcement at an event in Mumbai saying, “After a long period of public life from May 1, 1960, to May 1, 2023, it is necessary to take a step back. Hence, I have decided to step down as President of the Nationalist Congress Party,” Pawar said at the launch of his autobiography in Mumbai. Significantly, his nephew Ajit Pawar was present there.

Ajit Pawar is seen as a strong contender to succeed Pawar. He figures in the list of names Pawar suggested who would be deciding about the next president. Ajit Pawar is said to be nursing an ambition to take the NCP away from MVA to NDA but for the record, he has been denying it. Ajit, NCP sources say, may see a challenger in Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule who is keen to stay on in MVA. If Sule stakes her claim, the NCP may see a vertical split. Some NCP insiders suggest either Praful Patel or Jayant Patil taking over as interim chief. But such a move would not solve NCP’s ideological dilemmas. Praful Patel, a former Union minister, is known for his proximity to Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil is tipped to plug the Sule line.

Pawar has been a seasoned campaigner in the art of double-speak. Barely a month ago, he had stunned the Congress and non-NDA opposition when Pawar had abruptly opposed Rahul Gandhi’s call for a parliamentary probe into the Adani Group over a report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research. The move had come barely days after Rahul had haphazardly accepted Pawar’s advice not to target Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar, ostensibly, for the sake of Opposition unity for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The precarious compromise has left Rahul with eggs on his face.

A politician among politicians, Pawar, 82 now, holds a record of sorts having never lost an electoral battle, a distinction that eluded even former prime ministers like Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

As I had mentioned in an earlier News18 article, looking back at Pawar’s impressive political career, the politician offers a bag full of turning the tables on friends and associates. He became Maharashtra chief minister for the first time aged just 38 in 1978 when he treacherously toppled the Congress government of Vasantdada Patil, split the party, and formed a government in coalition with the Janata Party under the banner of the Progressive Democratic Front.

In 1997-98, the emergence of Sonia Gandhi as supreme leader of the Congress rattled Pawar. A few days before he, PA Sanghma and Tariq Anwar revolted against Sonia on grounds of her foreign origins in May 1999, Pawar had hosted a soiree on the rear lawns of his Gurdwara Rakabganj Road bungalow which most thought, quite mistakenly, was in celebration of Sonia handing him charge of negotiations with J Jayalalithaa and other potential allies. Pawar in crisp white bush-shirt chose to serve burgundy Baramati wine with a tale. “Actually, I told my leader (till then, still Sonia) that I am a visionary because I signed up an Italian collaborator for producing this wine 20 years ago.” He revealed that for the past many years he was growing a variety of grape called Sharad Seedless named after him and has been championing the cause of wine.

Pawar seemed all reconciled to accept Sonia as his leader.

On May 17, 1999, everyone in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting called to finalise candidates for the Goa assembly polls was growing restless, dying to catch up with India’s cricket World Cup opener in England. Then Sharad Pawar smiled and PA Sangma stood up. When the mighty Maratha signalled, the diminutive Samurai with a swish of his razor-sharp tongue built a case for how the BJP campaign against Sonia Gandhi’s foreign origin was seeping deep down to even remote villages. Then came the unkindest cut. “We know very little about you, about your parents,” Sangma told her.

Mastermind Pawar had planned revolt when a woman bureaucrat from Maharashtra had told Pawar that she had got a survey done which revealed that if he revolts against Sonia on grounds of her foreign origins, he would be hailed as “second Lokmanya Tilak.” It is a different story that when the Maharashtra assembly polls were held, Pawar’s newly formed Nationalist Party of India finished behind the Congress and the rebel had to form a coalition government playing the role of a minor partner in the state that he once considered his fiefdom.

Having failed to emerge as “second Lokmanya Tilak” then, what is Pawar up to in 2023. We would have an answer perhaps in a fortnight from now.

The writer is a Visiting Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation. A well-known political analyst, he has written several books, including ‘24 Akbar Road’ and ‘Sonia: A Biography’. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

